Croatia hold off Iceland in fiery clash

EHF / Courtney Gahan
23 January 2026, 17:25

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round is fully underway after the opening match of the stage in Malmö, where Croatia took the first points up for grabs in group II. Croatia beat Iceland 30:29 following a close 60 minutes in which they always had the upper hand, albeit very often only by one goal. 

The outcome was decided late, with Dino Slavic making a critical penalty save inside the last three minutes and Mateo Maraš clinching the victory for Croatia as he pulled them away to 29:26 in the next attack. Iceland wing Óðinn Ríkharðsson netted twice to reduce the distance but it was too late, with his final goal scored eight seconds before the buzzer.

GROUP II

Iceland vs Croatia 29:30 (15:19)

H2H: 2-1-12
Top scorers: Ómar Ingi Magnússon 8/11, Óðinn Ríkharðsson 8/8 (ISL); Mateo Maraš 7/10 (CRO)
Goalkeeper saves: Viktor Hallgrímsson 7/30, Björgvin Páll Gústavsson 0/7 (ISL); Dominik Kuzmanović 8/34, Dino Slavić 1/2 (CRO)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Zvonimir Srna (CRO)

  • from 27:26 with five minutes left, Croatia scored two unanswered goals to increase the distance at a critical point in the game, ultimately deciding the outcome despite a last-gasp effort from Iceland
  • the match was often close but always with the lead for Croatia, with the 2025 world silver medallists taking the advantage early; the last level score was at 2:2 in the third minute
  • Croatia found plenty of goals from the back court and were more effective in stopping Iceland’s leading playmakers such as Gísli Kristjánsson and Ómar Ingi Magnússon; the majority of Magnússon’s goals were scored from the seven-metre line
  • while it was not the strongest day in either goal, Croatia keeper Dominik Kuzmanović won the battle between the posts as Iceland rotated Viktor Hallgrímsson and Björgvin Páll Gústavsson with little success; Kuzmanović had a particular strong game on penalties, with three saves
  • Croatia always had the upper hand, but Iceland did come within one many times; however, they could never equalise as everything flowed for Croatia

End of Iceland’s record winning run

Iceland took the court against Croatia with a perfect record of wins behind them, having topped group F ahead of fellow main round group II side Hungary, Italy and Poland. But it was not only Iceland’s string of victories at the EHF EURO 2026 that came to an end with the defeat to Croatia — it was their longest winning run at the Men’s EHF EURO, which stretched to the main round in 2024.

In 2024, Iceland did not taste victory in the main round until the third game in that stage, and that win came, coincidentally, against Croatia. They followed that with a victory over Austria that meant they ultimately missed playing the final weekend based only on goal difference.

While not included in the longest winning run at the final tournament, Iceland also took six wins in six games in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, making the loss on Friday the first in any EHF EURO format in two years.

Euro26 Iceland Vs Croatia R1JC4970JC
We played a fantastic game. The guys sacrificed everything, left everything on the floor, so very proud of the team. This is a very good victory for us coming back from the disappointment against Sweden, where we didn’t play our game. We did that today and I’m very happy.
Dagur Sigurdsson
Head coach, Croatia
Euro26 Iceland Vs Croatia L7A5854AM
It’s difficult to chase a team throughout the game. We were also missing four penalties, four, five really good chances, so that’s also really tough and expensive in a game like that. Usually when you lose with one goal it’s the small things here and there.
Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson
Head coach, Iceland
Photos © kolektiff images

