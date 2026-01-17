The opening match of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 group E in Malmö saw Croatia overcome their setbacks against Georgia, as the Croatians sealed a hard-fought 32:29 victory.

However, despite the clear result, Georgia — appearing at their second EHF EURO — showed a great play and fighting spirit, and were in the lead for a good part of the game, putting a significant pressure on the 2025 IHF World Championship runners-up right until the final buzzer, but Croatia prevailed and managed to win.