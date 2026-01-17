Croatia open account with a hard-fought victory over Georgia
The opening match of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 group E in Malmö saw Croatia overcome their setbacks against Georgia, as the Croatians sealed a hard-fought 32:29 victory.
However, despite the clear result, Georgia — appearing at their second EHF EURO — showed a great play and fighting spirit, and were in the lead for a good part of the game, putting a significant pressure on the 2025 IHF World Championship runners-up right until the final buzzer, but Croatia prevailed and managed to win.
The first game is always tricky. It took us a long time to find our feet. We were six goals back, but after that I think we control the game a little bit better. In the second half we were stronger, even though we missed a lot of good chances. Also the first half, a lot of technical errors.
Of course we are disappointed, because the start was very good for us. It was obvious that we had some turnovers and everything, but it’s part of the game. But I’m so proud of my team, because we gave everything. I’m really proud of me, because it’s my first game in the EURO, and we tried our best. We showed, not the first time, that we can play everyone. We will try to qualify (from) this group.