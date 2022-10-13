Crunch round rekindles last season’s rivalries

In group A, SG BBM Bietigheim and CSM Bucuresti will aim to extend their unbeaten streaks and cement their top two places, after a flawless start of the competition.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Saturday, 15 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Vipers are entering the game after their first loss in 11 matches in the EHF Champions League Women, with their largest-ever win streak snapped by Bietigheim last week

FTC’s attack was the main issue at the start of the season, with the Hungarian side being one of the only two teams to have scored less than 100 goals in the first four matches, their 99 being only better than Lokomotiva Zagreb’s 80 goals

Vipers’ right back Anna Vyakhireva is the top assists provider in the competition, setting up 28 goals, five more than any other player in the first four matches

FTC have conceded a single loss on their home court in the past 12 matches, against Brest Bretagne Handball two rounds ago

the two sides have met six times in the European premium competition, sharing three wins each, with FTC taking two of those wins on their home court

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday, 15 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV