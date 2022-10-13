Women at the heart of the game: Tanja Medved’s love for handball

Tatjana Medved was 16 when she first left her parent's house and moved to Belgrade. It was a new challenge in the left back’s life, but it was not hard on her as she always had her family's support. Her parents, brother and sister have always been her stronghold, even to this day.

“My family was my support throughout my whole career, they were my wind in the back. It is almost impossible to achieve anything without their support. I first left home in 1991 to go to Vozdovac Beograd. Then coach Dragan Nisevic had a goal of having talented players from Yugoslavia for one Olympic cycle, forming a generation for the future. I spent four years there, and also played for Jagodina on dual registration, and those years formed me as a player and as a person. I was there when I received my first invitation to the national team,” says Medved.

Even though Medved spent almost her whole career playing abroad, there was one specific moment happening to her to make her back to her home country for another two years.

“In 1994, it was my first move abroad with my sister Nina, who was a left-handed right back. We moved to Spain to Arrate Eibar – oh, what a feeling that was. I learned new lessons and gained more confidence. But at the time I met Gregor, my husband, and leaving him was really hard for me. I wanted for him to join me, but the visa system was hard, and we were fighting hard for it. A few months later we decided we wanted to go back to Serbia and I joined Dunav osiguranje Somobor, a team that came all the way to the finals of the EHF Cup Winners' Cup. In 1996 we got married and since that moment, he went everywhere with me'', adds Medved.

Left back Medved spent almost her whole career playing abroad before retirement in 2010. For 13 years she has been competing in the EHF Champions League, she was part of one of North Macedonia's best women's clubs, Kometal Skopje, in Spain with Milar L'Eliana Valencia, Sagunto and Ribarroja won multiple championships, cups and Supercups, the French championship was won with Metz Handball, played at strong SK Aarhus and Zajecar at the end.

“Gregor and I spent 10 years in Valencia, and it is our second home. However, we were nostalgic, and we always knew we wanted to come back to Novi Sad. My family is my fortress, my source of strength and energy to overcome all problems. That's also one of my mottos, overcoming problems strengthens you.”

Tatjana Medved was Serbia's team captain with more than 120 caps for the national team. Playing at the EHF EURO 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2008, winning the bronze medal at the IHF Women's World Championship in 2001, makes her very passionate about talking about it. And there is one thing she never accomplished.

“For me, Olympic Games are one dream that never came true. When my generation started, it was still a war, and we could not have normal development in sports and national teams. I wish the war never happened. It brought evil and bad things to many people and took away childhood for many generations. For example, I played for three countries under one passport: FR Yugoslavia, Serbia and Montenegro and Serbia. Sang two anthems under one national team jersey. It was really hard because when you are wearing your national team jersey, you feel pride and privilege. All those things were emotionally hard on me,” says Medved.