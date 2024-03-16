CS Gloria 2018 BN come off victorious in the final seconds

In a frenetic start of the match nothing could separate the sides as both teams were burning in desire to display an early initiative with the ultimate goal of coming closer to reaching the EHF European League Finals Women for the first time in their history. With that said, the opening 30 minutes were just the calm before the storm.

The hosts can only rue how the final minute panned out as they entered it with a one-goal lead (30:29), but when the final whistle blew, CS Gloria 2018 BN celebrated a two-goal win (30:32). The final result leaves the tie wide open as the teams will meet in Romania next week to decide the traveler to Graz as well as the history maker.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) 30:32 (12:14)

the Hungarian club held a two-goal lead (4:2) inside the opening three minutes, but they failed to hold on to it in the first half, recaptured it (22:20) in the 44th minute in the second half, but still lost the match

the leading goalkeeper in the EHF's second-tier competition - Renata Lais De Arruda - made eight saves in the first half and added additional seven saves in the second half, displaying an excellent performance, just like Motherson's keeper - Zsófi Szemerey who had one save less (14)

the creative playmaker, Cristina Laslo was the match's top scorer with eight goals for CS Gloria 2018 BN, including the final one from the penalty spot

around a 100 CS Gloria 2018 BN fans passionately supported their favourites in the fully packed hall in Mosonmagyaróvár as they occupied one corner in the stands with waving flags and with the home fans in full flow, they created a fantastic atmosphere together

the talented left wing, Zsófia Stranigg had a night to remember as the Hungarian scored six goals from as many attempts and was Motherson's top scorer

Goalless minutes which stressed out the away fans to set up a thriller finish

At the start of the second half - precisely in the 35th minute - CS Gloria 2018 BN took a five-goal lead (14:19). When it looked like the final outcome of the first leg was beginning to shape out, the visitors didn't score once in the following seven minutes. Motherson mounted a comeback and fully got back into the match by taking a lead (21:20) in the 42nd minute.

However, despite the Romanian club falling behind late in the second half, they displayed an iron character to mount a comeback of their own. Inside the final 60 seconds they quickly scored a couple of goals and celebrated with their fans in the end, who will surely forgive them for the drama endured during the final seconds to create core memories.