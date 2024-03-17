20240317

Vipers and Bietigheim edge hard-fought wins in high-profile clashes

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
17 March 2024, 17:40

Reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand suffered a big scare against DVSC Schaeffler, but narrowly avoided a loss, with a strong finish lifting them to a 29:28 win in the first leg of this season’s EHF Champions League Women play-offs.

Ikast Handbold, who were favourites in their play-off tie after finishing third place in the group phase, will have to produce a comeback in the second leg, after conceding a 27:29 loss to Bietigheim in a roller-coaster of a match.

  • Vipers narrowly avoided their first loss in the knockout phase of the EHF Champions League Women since March 2021, with a strong 7:2 run to end the match against DVSC Schaeffler
  • Dutch left back Lois Abbingh was Vipers’ top scorer, with 13 goals – her best-ever performance in the competition, beating her previous record, when she scored 11 times for Odense against Györi Audi ETO KC in January 2021
  • the Norwegian champions will take the one-goal lead into the second leg next weekend, as they aim to secure their fifth appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals in six years
  • Ikast’s five-match winning streak in the Champions League was snapped by Bietigheim, in a match with four lead changes and an excellent comeback from the German side with a 4:2 run in the last seven minutes
  • Ikast centre back Markéta Jeřábková and Vipers right back Anna Vyakhireva are now joint second in the top goal scorer standings, both with 93 goals this season, one less than Brest Bretagne right back Valeriia Maslova

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 28:29 (16:16)

A 7:2 run to end the match was pivotal for Vipers’ win against DVSC Schaeffler in the first leg of the play-offs. The reigning champions displayed all the issues which plagued them this season, but their experience was decisive in the end and tilted the balance the Norwegian side’s way. But DVSC had plenty of fight in them, with their poor 36 per cent attacking efficiency being the decisive factor in the match. Nevertheless, Vipers’ form at home has been patchy this season, and that could prove crucial in this double-header, which is evidently more balanced than on paper.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240317 DVSC Vipers Vipers Quote
We had a lot of mistakes in defence, that is why they could lead by four goals. Our players proved their strength, so we could win somehow. We have to learn from this match.
Tomás Hlavatý
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand
20240317 DVSC Vipers Szilagyi Quote
The goal was to do everything we can do. I think we proved that we are good enough for the play-offs as well. We had a chance to win, but we made too many mistakes, and maybe we were to tired at the and to pull off another feat. I hope we can play a similar match in Norway.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
20240317 DVSC Vipers 1
István Derencsényi
20240317 DVSC Vipers 2
István Derencsényi
20240317 DVSC Vipers 3
István Derencsényi
20240317 DVSC Vipers 4
István Derencsényi
20240317 DVSC Vipers 5
István Derencsényi
20240317 DVSC Vipers 6
István Derencsényi

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN) 29:27 (13:14)

Bietigheim became the only team which finished lower in the standings than their opponents to clinch a win in the first leg of the play-offs. The only home win in the four matches was an excellent game, with four lead changes. The German champions, coached by Dane Jakob Vestergaard stopped the second-best attack in the competition. Ikast’s free-flowing attack, which scored over 34 goals on average this season, mustered only 27 goals, with a meagre 36 per cent attacking efficiency. The Danish side might not be out, but will need a monster game in the second leg, especially from Markéta Jeřábková, who scored only five times on Sunday.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240317 Bietigheim Ikast Smits Quote
We are very proud of the result and are delighted with this victory. But we have to keep working hard. It's only half-time and next week will be a tough away game.
Xenia Smits
Left back, SG BBM Bietigheim
20240317 Bietigheim Ikast Christensen Quote (1)
It was a tough game as expected. With many players who have been playing together for years. We are not satisfied today. We can definitely be better with the ball. We have the chance to turn the result around next week in Ikast.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, Ikast Handbold
20240317 Bietigheim Ikast 5
Marco Wolf
20240317 Bietigheim Ikast 4
Marco Wolf
20240317 Bietigheim Ikast 2
Marco Wolf
20240317 Bietigheim Ikast 1
Marco Wolf

Main photo © Marco Wolf

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Vipersi
Previous Article LIVE BLOG: Vipers enjoy turnaround win; Ikast fall in Germany
20240317 THC Storhamar 2
Next Article Storhamar earn deserved win in first leg against Thüringer HC

Latest news

More News