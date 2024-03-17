Vipers and Bietigheim edge hard-fought wins in high-profile clashes
Reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand suffered a big scare against DVSC Schaeffler, but narrowly avoided a loss, with a strong finish lifting them to a 29:28 win in the first leg of this season’s EHF Champions League Women play-offs.
Ikast Handbold, who were favourites in their play-off tie after finishing third place in the group phase, will have to produce a comeback in the second leg, after conceding a 27:29 loss to Bietigheim in a roller-coaster of a match.
We had a lot of mistakes in defence, that is why they could lead by four goals. Our players proved their strength, so we could win somehow. We have to learn from this match.
The goal was to do everything we can do. I think we proved that we are good enough for the play-offs as well. We had a chance to win, but we made too many mistakes, and maybe we were to tired at the and to pull off another feat. I hope we can play a similar match in Norway.
We are very proud of the result and are delighted with this victory. But we have to keep working hard. It's only half-time and next week will be a tough away game.
It was a tough game as expected. With many players who have been playing together for years. We are not satisfied today. We can definitely be better with the ball. We have the chance to turn the result around next week in Ikast.