Vipers and Bietigheim edge hard-fought wins in high-profile clashes

Reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand suffered a big scare against DVSC Schaeffler, but narrowly avoided a loss, with a strong finish lifting them to a 29:28 win in the first leg of this season’s EHF Champions League Women play-offs.

Ikast Handbold, who were favourites in their play-off tie after finishing third place in the group phase, will have to produce a comeback in the second leg, after conceding a 27:29 loss to Bietigheim in a roller-coaster of a match.