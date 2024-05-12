Elfinalsw24

New champion to be crowned in Graz

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
12 May 2024, 10:00

The last day of the EHF Finals Women 2024 has come and on Sunday evening we will have a new EHF European League Women 2023/24 champion.

The unbeaten CS Gloria 2018 BN will try to become the first Romanian side to win the EHF European League Women after their easy win in the semi-finals. They will have to defeat Storhamar Handball Elite, who have high hopes after their spectacular comeback in the second semi-final.

After tough defeats, H.C. Dunarea Braila and Neptunes Nantes will open the final day in Raiffeisen Sportpark in the placement match. Nantes want to bid farewell with the medal after winning the inaugural 2020/21 season, while the Romanian team will try to redeem themselves and end the Graz adventure on a high.

FINAL

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Sunday 12 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Gloria kept their perfect score and remained unbeaten this season in the competition
  • in the all-Romanian semi-final, Gloria was convincing against Braila and won 37:26; the +11 difference was the biggest one in the history of the EHF Finals semi-final matches
  • the Norwegian team made an unbelievable effort against Neptunes Nantes and in a thriller match made a turnaround for a 28:27 win
  • Gloria and Storhamar are debutants at the EHF Finals - the trophy would be a historic one for both
  • Storhamar's Anniken Obaidli leads the top-scorer list with 59 goals, Gloria's Cristina Laslo is on 50
  • this is only the second season for Gloria in the European competition; Storhamar are closing their eighth season
  • this will be the first time these two sides meet in a European competition

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL2119 AM

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA)
Sunday 12 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Nantes were left in disbelief after losing an almost-won match in just the last moments, having to accept a 27:28 defeat against Storhamar
  • Braila could not keep up with Gloria's imposed rhythm and lost 26:37 in the semi-final
  • this was only the second time Braila lost by 11 since their first European appearance in 2007/08 - it was in the qualification round 3 of the EHF Cup 2016/17
  • the French team scored 287 goals since the start of the group phase, or 31.8 goals per game, while their opponents are on 260 or 28.8 goals
  • line player Katarina Jezic leads the way in Braila by netting 48 times so far; Tamara Horacek with 40 goals is Nantes' best individual
  • Nantes have never played against Braila, but they played five times against Romanian opponents including the win in the 2020/21 final against CS Minaur Baia Mare

Photos © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL1920 AM
Previous Article Storhamar mount late comeback and seal final berth
Elfinalsw24 Final CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs Storhamar Handball Elite MAL7533 AM
Next Article LIVE BLOG: Storhamar are the new champions in Graz

Latest news

More News