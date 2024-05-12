New champion to be crowned in Graz

The unbeaten CS Gloria 2018 BN will try to become the first Romanian side to win the EHF European League Women after their easy win in the semi-finals. They will have to defeat Storhamar Handball Elite, who have high hopes after their spectacular comeback in the second semi-final.
After tough defeats, H.C. Dunarea Braila and Neptunes Nantes will open the final day in Raiffeisen Sportpark in the placement match. Nantes want to bid farewell with the medal after winning the inaugural 2020/21 season, while the Romanian team will try to redeem themselves and end the Graz adventure on a high.
FINAL
CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Sunday 12 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Gloria kept their perfect score and remained unbeaten this season in the competition
- in the all-Romanian semi-final, Gloria was convincing against Braila and won 37:26; the +11 difference was the biggest one in the history of the EHF Finals semi-final matches
- the Norwegian team made an unbelievable effort against Neptunes Nantes and in a thriller match made a turnaround for a 28:27 win
- Gloria and Storhamar are debutants at the EHF Finals - the trophy would be a historic one for both
- Storhamar's Anniken Obaidli leads the top-scorer list with 59 goals, Gloria's Cristina Laslo is on 50
- this is only the second season for Gloria in the European competition; Storhamar are closing their eighth season
- this will be the first time these two sides meet in a European competition