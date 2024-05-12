New champion to be crowned in Graz

The unbeaten CS Gloria 2018 BN will try to become the first Romanian side to win the EHF European League Women after their easy win in the semi-finals. They will have to defeat Storhamar Handball Elite, who have high hopes after their spectacular comeback in the second semi-final.

After tough defeats, H.C. Dunarea Braila and Neptunes Nantes will open the final day in Raiffeisen Sportpark in the placement match. Nantes want to bid farewell with the medal after winning the inaugural 2020/21 season, while the Romanian team will try to redeem themselves and end the Graz adventure on a high.

FINAL

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Sunday 12 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV