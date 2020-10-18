CSKA hand Brest first defeat

While CSKA looked like a solid team already at the start of the season, hardly anyone could imagine that they would do such a great job in their debut DELO EHF Champions League season.

After five games, the Russian side are still unbeaten, and CSKA recorded their fourth straight victory at Brest, handing the French outfit their first defeat, 30:28.

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSKA Moscow (RUS) 28:30 (13:17)

Brest led just once during the whole game, at 4:3 in the 8 th minute

minute CSKA played without their captain Daria Dmitrieva, sidelined due to an injury

17 goals in the first half is CSKA’s best half-time result in the competition

CSKA boast a perfect record away from home (three wins in three matches) and are top of group B with nine points

the French side have not been able to win any of their last three games and stay on six points

Mikhaylichenko wins scorers’ duel

Before round 5, Ana Gros and Elena Mikhaylichenko had occupied two leading positions in the competition’s scoring chart, with 28 and 25 goals respectively.

Now Mikhaylichenko contributed to her team’s victory with seven goals, the best result at CSKA, while Gros netted six times, as many as her teammate Kalidiatou Niakaté.