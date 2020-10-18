The qualification round 2 of the European League Women ended with four matches played on Saturday and Sunday.

Two of them were the second leg games, with Thüringer HC and Molde KH Elite once again defeating their Austrian rivals. And in a double-header played in France, Paris 92 proved too strong for IUVENTA Michalovce. The draw for qualification round 3 will take place Tuesday, 20 October at 11:00 CEST.

Paris clearly won the first game on Saturday, 36:14, and conformed their superiority on the following day, 29:26

THC, who had won 39:24 at WAT Atzgersdorf last week, celebrated an even more emphatic victory at home, 42:21

Molde KH Elite also claimed their second win against Hypo Niederösterreich, this time 30:21

last week, Romania’s H.C. Dunărea Brăila also booked a ticket to the next round, winning a double-header against Norway’s Tertnes Bergen

the round 2 winners will join 20 more teams in qualification round 3, scheduled for 14/15 and 21/22 November

Eliminating the big-name Hypo is quite an achievement for Molde, who are debutants at this level. Just like in the first leg match, the Norwegian side beat their Austrian rivals by nine goals, this time 30:21.

THC overcame an Austrian barrier even easier, defeating Atzgersdorf at home by 21 goals. 12 players of the German team put their names on the scoresheet, with Maike Schmelzer being the best with eight goals.

After an emphatic Saturday win against Michalovce, Paris somewhat relaxed their approach early in the second game. The Slovak side were dominant in first half, yet Paris seized the initiative after the break and cruised to another victory.