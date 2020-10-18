EHF Champions League
Odense back on track after win at Podravka
Last week, Odense Håndbold’s three-match winning run had ended at Györ, but now the ambitious Danish team are back to their winning ways.
After a rather balanced first half, Odense fully dominated in the second and cruised to a comfortable 33:17 victory.
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 17:33 (12:16)
- Podravka were never in lead during the game; they just managed to draw level twice, at 7:7 and 10:10
- Odense claimed their biggest ever victory in the continental top flight, exceeding their nine-goal wins against Valcea and Buducnost in the current season
- Odense’s 33 goals were distributed among 11 scorers
- Odense have eight points after five games and climbed to the second place; Podravka remain on two points
- next week, Podravka will travel to Moscow for the game with CSKA, while Odense will host Brest
Odense had rock-solid defence after break
A four-goal gap at half-time promised a hard fight in the second half, yet Odense took the game under their firm control. A great defence combined with a number of saves by Tess Wester and Althea Reinhardt helped the Danish team to concede only five goals after the break.
I think that we played a little bit slow in the first half. In the second half we sped up, and that was what we planned to do, so I am very happy about the result.