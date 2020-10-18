20201018 Podravka Odense Hageso01
EHF Champions League

Odense back on track after win at Podravka

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev18 October 2020, 18:47

Last week, Odense Håndbold’s three-match winning run had ended at Györ, but now the ambitious Danish team are back to their winning ways.

After a rather balanced first half, Odense fully dominated in the second and cruised to a comfortable 33:17 victory.

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Odense ndbold (DEN) 17:33 (12:16)

  • Podravka were never in lead during the game; they just managed to draw level twice, at 7:7 and 10:10
  • Odense claimed their biggest ever victory in the continental top flight, exceeding their nine-goal wins against Valcea and Buducnost in the current season
  • Odense’s 33 goals were distributed among 11 scorers
  • Odense have eight points after five games and climbed to the second place; Podravka remain on two points
  • next week, Podravka will travel to Moscow for the game with CSKA, while Odense will host Brest

Odense had rock-solid defence after break

A four-goal gap at half-time promised a hard fight in the second half, yet Odense took the game under their firm control. A great defence combined with a number of saves by Tess Wester and Althea Reinhardt helped the Danish team to concede only five goals after the break.

I think that we played a little bit slow in the first half. In the second half we sped up, and that was what we planned to do, so I am very happy about the result.
Sara Hald
Line player, Odense Håndbold
20201018 Podravka Odense08
20201018 Podravka Odense Hageso01
20201018 Podravka Odense Carlos03
20201018 Podravka Odense Abbingh01
20201018 Podravka Odense Mugosa01
20201018 Podravka Odense Reinhardt02
20201018 Podravka Odense34
8N6A4242
20200307 Granollers Vegue
