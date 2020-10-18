Odense back on track after win at Podravka

Last week, Odense Håndbold’s three-match winning run had ended at Györ, but now the ambitious Danish team are back to their winning ways.

After a rather balanced first half, Odense fully dominated in the second and cruised to a comfortable 33:17 victory.

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 17:33 (12:16)

Podravka were never in lead during the game; they just managed to draw level twice, at 7:7 and 10:10

Odense claimed their biggest ever victory in the continental top flight, exceeding their nine-goal wins against Valcea and Buducnost in the current season

Odense’s 33 goals were distributed among 11 scorers

Odense have eight points after five games and climbed to the second place; Podravka remain on two points

next week, Podravka will travel to Moscow for the game with CSKA, while Odense will host Brest

Odense had rock-solid defence after break

A four-goal gap at half-time promised a hard fight in the second half, yet Odense took the game under their firm control. A great defence combined with a number of saves by Tess Wester and Althea Reinhardt helped the Danish team to concede only five goals after the break.