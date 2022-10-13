Cyprus wins right to host EHF EURO 2026 qualification tournament

Cyprus has won the right to host the four-nation qualification phase 1 tournament for the Men's EHF EURO 2026, set to be held in January 2023.

At a draw in Vienna this morning, Cyprus's name was drawn first from the pot of four nations set to compete at the tournament. If Cyprus do not use the hosting right, it will pass to Azerbaijan, then to Malta, and finally to Great Britain.

Qualification phase 1 will be played in a tournament over one weekend, with each team playing three games.

The winner of the tournament will have a guaranteed place in the next phase of qualification, the promotion round, alongside up to four of the lowest-ranked fourth-ranked teams in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers which are set to begin on Wednesday 12 October 2022.

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 will take place 9-15 January 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, and will feature a total of 24 teams.