Group phase schedule confirmed until round 6

The EHF European League Men 2022/23 group phase starts in Hungary. On Tuesday 25 October, Balatonfüredi KSE and Fraikin BM Granollers will throw off round 1 at 17:00 CEST in the Veszprém Arena. Following at 18:45 and 20:45 CEST that day are 11 more high-profile matches.

The opening night includes several noteworthy matchups, including Skjern Håndbold against RK Nexe, Tatran Presov against titleholders SL Benfica, and SG Flensburg-Handewitt against TM Benidorm.

The full programme for the first six rounds, from 25 October until 13 December, has been confirmed, including the playing schedule and throw-off times.

Tuesday remains standard playing day

Like previous seasons, Tuesday is the standard playing day for the EHF European League Men, and the throw-off times remain in place as well: 18:45 and 20:45 CE(S)T.

However, new this season is that each round will already start at 17:00 CE(S)T with a home match of one of the three Hungarian teams – Balatonfüred, Fejér-BAL Veszprém, or FTC.

The remaining rounds 7 to 10 will be played in February 2023.

Download playing schedule for rounds 1-6 of EHF European League Men 2022/23 group phase.