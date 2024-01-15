Czechia down Greece to finish third in group F
Czechia waved goodbye to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Munich on Monday with a 29:20 victory over Greece to secure third place in group F. Both teams were already out of the race for the main round.
We definitely wanted to win this game because we were not consistent enough in the previous games to be successful. We did really well today, we reached our level for 50, 55 minutes, and that was the first key to the victory. The second key was that we played really well in defence, and that I could save a few shots.
We had a bad offensive game. We lost it in the first half, easy mistakes, and we received easy goals. If you are not close in the score, it’s very hard to come back. But our defence functioned very good. The easy mistakes and the easy goals cost us the game.