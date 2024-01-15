EURO24M

Czechia down Greece to finish third in group F

15 January 2024, 19:30

Czechia waved goodbye to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Munich on Monday with a 29:20 victory over Greece to secure third place in group F. Both teams were already out of the race for the main round.

In their previous matches, Czechia and Greece suffered clear defeats against both Denmark and Portugal, who meet later Monday in the decisive duel for the first place in the group.

Czech never looked back after taking an opening-minute lead as their physically strong defence prevented Greece from applying their usual fresh attacking approach.

GROUP F

Czechia vs Greece 29:20 (15:8)

  • right back Tomas Piroch netted for 2:1 early in the second minute and Czechia remained in the lead for the rest of the match
  • Greece stayed close until the 19th minute (7:6) but lost any grip on the match in the last 10 minutes before the beak, allowing Czechia a decisive 7:1 run as right wing Jakub Sterba raised his tally to five first-half goals
  • the margin reached its first double-digit figure after six minutes into the second half, when line player Vit Reichl scored to make it 19:9
  • Jakub Sterba became top scorer with seven goals as Czechia settled for a 29:20 victory
  • Czechia goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva was named the Grundfos Player of the Match, after saving 18 shots for a 54.6 per cent efficiency
  • Czechia end their first EHF EURO under coach Xavier Sabate on a positive note, while Greece fail to take points home from their maiden appearance in the event

We definitely wanted to win this game because we were not consistent enough in the previous games to be successful. We did really well today, we reached our level for 50, 55 minutes, and that was the first key to the victory. The second key was that we played really well in defence, and that I could save a few shots.
Tomas Mrkva
Goalkeeper, Czechia

Czechia show Xavier Sabate’s intentions

When Xavier Sabate was appointed head coach of Czechia in 2022, it was clear in which direction the team would develop. The master tactician in defensive play was going to rebuild the team with a clear emphasis on preventing their opponents from scoring.

Czechia have shown just that at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. In their opener, they kept Denmark on just 23 goals, but forgot to score more than a record-low 14 themselves. They repeated their defensive masterclass in patches against Portugal. And in the last game, they successfully derailed the Greek attack which had impressed with free-flowing play earlier.

We had a bad offensive game. We lost it in the first half, easy mistakes, and we received easy goals. If you are not close in the score, it’s very hard to come back. But our defence functioned very good. The easy mistakes and the easy goals cost us the game.
Petros Boukovinas
Goalkeeper, Greece
