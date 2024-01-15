Czechia down Greece to finish third in group F

Czechia show Xavier Sabate’s intentions

When Xavier Sabate was appointed head coach of Czechia in 2022, it was clear in which direction the team would develop. The master tactician in defensive play was going to rebuild the team with a clear emphasis on preventing their opponents from scoring.

Czechia have shown just that at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. In their opener, they kept Denmark on just 23 goals, but forgot to score more than a record-low 14 themselves. They repeated their defensive masterclass in patches against Portugal. And in the last game, they successfully derailed the Greek attack which had impressed with free-flowing play earlier.