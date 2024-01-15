MA201510

Georgia finish off EHF EURO 2024 on a high with maiden win

15 January 2024, 19:40

Down 8:2 after 15 minutes, Georgia bounced back in style, fine-tuning their mistakes, to jump to their first-ever win at the Men’s EHF EURO, 22:19 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and end the preliminary round in third place in group E.

GROUP E

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia 19:22 (9:9)

  • Georgia put up a strong challenge, coming back from six goals down, 8:2, in the first half, after having a meagre 15 per cent attacking efficiency in the first 15 minutes
  • Bosnia have conceded their ninth consecutive loss, finishing the EHF EURO for the third time with three losses in three matches, and have the second worst losing streak in history in the competition
  • right back Marko Panic, Bosnia’s top scorer in the match, with seven goals, became his side’s top scorer in the history of the EHF EURO, improving his overall tally to 29 goals
  • Bosnia are the team with the lowest number of goals scored at the EHF EURO so far, 59, an average of 19.6 goals per match. They also have the lowest shooting efficiency, 47.2 per cent
  • Georgia’s goalkeeper, Zurab Tsintsadze, who saved seven shots for a 36.8 per cent saving efficiency, was the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos

The first time when fans applauded me I was amazed in the game against Sweden and I was eager to play again. I am so happy and proud after everything. To end it with the individual Player of the Match award is even better.
Zurab Tsintsadze
Goalkeeper, Georgia

Georgia shine and put another brick in their development

A team needs character and grit to dig themselves out of a 8:2 rut and this is exactly what Georgia did in their maiden win at the EHF EURO 2024, which saw Tite Kalandadze’s side finish off the competition on a high.

Once again, right back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, who improved his tally at the EHF EURO 2024 to 21 goals, was immense for Georgia, scoring seven times and becoming the team’s top scorer for the third match in a row.

On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina have finished their third edition of the European premium competition with three losses. They are still searching for their maiden win, with a nine-match losing streak hovering over them.

Third game at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 and third defeat. It was hard for us to get back after two tough defeats ahead of this game and we wanted to win. However, Georgia showed they are better than us at the moment.
Admir Ahmetasevic
Goalkeeper, Bosnia and Herzegovina
