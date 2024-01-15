Georgia finish off EHF EURO 2024 on a high with maiden win
Down 8:2 after 15 minutes, Georgia bounced back in style, fine-tuning their mistakes, to jump to their first-ever win at the Men’s EHF EURO, 22:19 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and end the preliminary round in third place in group E.
The first time when fans applauded me I was amazed in the game against Sweden and I was eager to play again. I am so happy and proud after everything. To end it with the individual Player of the Match award is even better.
Third game at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 and third defeat. It was hard for us to get back after two tough defeats ahead of this game and we wanted to win. However, Georgia showed they are better than us at the moment.