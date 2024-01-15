Georgia finish off EHF EURO 2024 on a high with maiden win

Georgia shine and put another brick in their development

A team needs character and grit to dig themselves out of a 8:2 rut and this is exactly what Georgia did in their maiden win at the EHF EURO 2024, which saw Tite Kalandadze’s side finish off the competition on a high.

Once again, right back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, who improved his tally at the EHF EURO 2024 to 21 goals, was immense for Georgia, scoring seven times and becoming the team’s top scorer for the third match in a row.

On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina have finished their third edition of the European premium competition with three losses. They are still searching for their maiden win, with a nine-match losing streak hovering over them.