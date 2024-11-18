Czechia — planning long-term, but an immediate threat

Among those young players is Cholevová, who was one of three nominees for the IHF Young Player of the Year award for 2023 as well as the Best Young Player nod at the World Championship itself. Still just 22, Cholevová has shown she can have a big impact on the international scene. In just under 100 caps ahead of the EHF EURO 2024, Cholevová has already scored over 400 goals for the national team. And, while a standout player, she is not alone in terms of the young talent coming through Czechia’s ranks.

“They are one year older. They get more experience. They can play a little bit more relaxed. They know what to do. So, I think it's positive,” says Dahl of the young players developing in the team.

“Also, Natálie Kuxová, our young playmaker in our team — she's developed a lot in Banik Most, so, I can see improvement every day. They are working hard, and they want to come quite long in their career in handball. I'm supporting and helping them as best I can.”

Dahl is a highly experienced coach. Hailing from Norway, he has led clubs in his native country as well as Siófok in Hungary, the U20 Norway team, and the Italian national team. He was assistant coach for Romania for from 2021 to 2022, and analyst for Russia from 2012 to 2016, to name just a few of the notable positions.

Dahl has been head coach of SCM Ramnicu Valcea since 2021. Having experience working in so many countries and also with players of so many different nationalities, how did he bring his own approach into the Czechia team to combine it with the strengths already present there?

“They have been very, very open for some new ideas. But I also respect their own culture, so that's the base, I think. I always work from there and then I implement my philosophy — if you can call it — the team philosophy, step by step. So, I don't turn everything upside down,” says Dahl.

“The most important is to learn them to accept that they also have ownership. I call it ownership. They need to understand that it's not a coach who will decide everything. But now, after the first day to now, we have taken huge steps in this kind of involvement. So, I think that's the most important — that they understand that they need to take care of their own career and their own development. When they start to understand this, it's easier for me to put the system, the playing system, and how we want to play.”

Dahl adds that the ownership imparted on players also helps them to accept what is required of them to reach the highest level, mainly in terms of the training regime. They need to be committed themselves to gym sessions and more running, for example.