What a year it has already been for Mia Emmenegger! Still only 19 years old, the right wing departed SPONO Eagles in her homeland in the summer to join one of the biggest names in women's club handball; Vipers Kristiansand, and has since scored her first EHF Champions League Women goals for the Norwegian giants.

If that was not enough, the youngster is now heading back home to represent Switzerland in the upcoming Women's EHF EURO 2024, which the Swiss are co-hosting alongside Austria and Hungary. A teenager she may still be, but that does not stop her being one of the big hopes for her nation, who will play at this event for just the second time.

That is largely down to her making her debut for the national team at just 16, and in recent seasons has put in countless fearless performances, making her one of the first names on the team sheet for the Swiss.

Having featured for Switzerland at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, she has as much major tournament experience as any of her teammates. In this mini-documentary, we hear from Emmenegger as she discusses the role she played in Switzerland gaining their first ever draw at a major competition, when victory was snatched away in the final seconds against Croatia.

That result has not only made the prospect of a first EHF EURO win on home soil all the more tantalising, but given the squad plenty of belief going into this championship, as Emmenegger explains, while giving us a glimpse of her life in Norway, where the family influence that got her handball career up-and-running is never far away.

The full episode is available to watch on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and on EHFTV. Mia Emmenegger and her team will start their Women's EHF EURO 2024 campaign in Basel on Friday 29 November at 18:00 CET, when Switzerland will take on Faroe Islands in group D of the preliminary round.