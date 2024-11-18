Fight for main round tickets continues in round 5 of the group matches

18 November 2024, 13:00

Only five of the 16 main round participants are confirmed so far in the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2024/25, but potentially all remaining 11 spots can be secured on Tuesday, when round 5 is completed. Kriens-Luzern, Benfica, Montpellier, Porto, Gummersbach and Toulouse only need one point to clinch their berth for the next stage. But even for those teams already through to the main round, every point counts.

TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP A

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)
Tuesday 19 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a draw is already enough for Kriens-Luzern to qualify for the main round, having six points on their account, four more than the hosts
  • Leon can only pass the Swiss side if they win both remaining matches and Kriens lose both, while being ahead on aggregate with the current runners-up
  • to win the direct encounter, Leon need to win by more than four goals after the 34:30 defeat at Luzern in the first duel
  • Marin Šipic (27 goals for Kriens) and Carlos Álvarez (18 for Leon) are currently the top scorers of both sides
  • in their domestic leagues, Leon beat Nava 34:27 right after the 42:25 loss against Barcelona, while Kriens-Luzern won 41:35 against Pfadi Winterthur

20241008 1734 EHFEL HCKL Ademar Leon
We respect Ademar Leon's home strength and want to ensure a positive result with a concentrated performance. There is no doubt that we are in good shape, but we will have to push ourselves to the limit on Tuesday to achieve our goal.
Željko Musa
Head coach, HC Kriens-Luzern

GROUP C

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
Tuesday 19 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Benfica were the lucky 26:25 winners in the first duel against Schaffhausen
  • despite winning all four group matches by now, Benfica still have not officially qualified for the main round
  • to clinch their berth for the next stage, the EHF European League 2021/22 winners only need one more point from the remaining matches
  • Kadetten are third-ranked with four points, equal with Limoges – and the French side have won the direct encounter against Schaffhausen on aggregate
  • Bélone Moreira and Demis Grigoras are Benfica’s best scorers with 18 strikes each, while Odinn Thor Rikhardsson netted 22 times for Schaffhausen
  • Schaffhausen have won their last match in the Swiss league 39:37 at Bern, while Benfica beat Madeira 35:25 in the Portuguese league 

20241029 SL Benfica Tatran Presov12
If we qualify, it will be a step forward compared to last season. We are very ambitious. Schaffhausen have a very strong shot, play very quickly on the fast breaks and defend well. We will fight from the first minute.
Jesus Javier Gonzalez Fernandez
Head coach, Sport Lisboa e Benfica

GROUP D

Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs CSM Constanta (ROU)
Tuesday 19 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • if Ystad and Irun both take at least one point on Tuesday (or win their matches), both have clinched their main round berth in this equal group D
  • Ystad and Irun each have five points on their account, while Constanta and Glogow are on three points
  • the first duel between the Swedish and the Romanian side ended with a 29:29 draw
  • if Constanta win, the final outcome of the group will be decided in round 6
  • the best shooters of both sides rank equally third in the top scorer list with 29 goals: Mikalai Aliokhin (Constanta) and Oskar Joelsson (Ystad)
  • Constanta lost their last match in the Romanian league 26:21 at Baia Mare, while Ystad still top the ranking in the Swedish league despite a 34:34 draw against Skövde

20241022 Ystadsif Crobryglogow03 (9)
The group is entering a decisive phase but is still open. This makes tomorrow's match extremely important and interesting.
Oscar Carlén
Head coach, Ystads IF HF

GROUP F

MT Melsungen (GER) vs FC Porto (POR)
Tuesday 19 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Melsungen have already qualified for the main round after four group match wins in the same number of matches – including the 29:24 at Porto
  • MT goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic was the match-winner in the first duel with 16 saves; Melsungen’s top scorer was Amine Darmoul, who is now out for the rest of the season after an injury
  • the Portuguese side are runners-up in the group with five points (three ahead of Vardar) – if they take at least one point at Melsungen, they secure their spot in the main round, as they won both matches against Vardar
  • Ian Barrufet is currently Melsungen’s best scorer with 23 goals; Mamadou Diocou netted 20 times for Porto
  • in the German league, Melsungen are on top after a clear 31:23 against defending champions Magdeburg on Saturday, as Porto are runners-up in Portugal after their 36:21 at Vitoria

DSC 2362 Verbessert RR
We're in a good mood and we're enjoying the situation. But we remain humble and go into every game with the same concentration. Also now against Porto. We want to win the second game and then go into the main round with four points.
Timo Kastening
Right wing, MT Melsungen

GROUP H

VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL)
Tuesday 19 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after five straight wins, including in qualification, Gummersbach were defeated for the first time in this EHF European League season, losing 31:30 at FENIX Toulouse in round 4
  • having six points on their account, Gummersbach are equal with Toulouse in the rankings – if both take at least one point in round 5, they have clinched their main round berth
  • on home ground, Hafnarfjordur lost 40:21 against Gummersbach – their only win by now was the 34:30 against Sävehof
  • Gummersbach’s Icelandic coach Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson just extended his contract until 2027, top star Julian Köster is back after a six-week injury break
  • Miro Schluroff scored 27 times in four group matches by now for Gummersbach,     Jón Ólafsson 19 times for Hafnarfjordur
  • Hafnarfjordur are on top of the Icelandic league, winning 36:25 against KA last week, while Gummersbach did not play in the German league last weekend, but qualified for the cup quarter-finals

20241022 Vflgummersbach Fenixtoulouse 33
Our goal is of course to win. We want to go full throttle and perform just like we did in Iceland. It was a very good game in which we had a strong defence and ran a lot! FH are a young team that can play without fear. They have nothing to lose and probably just want to enjoy the game and try to show some cool tricks. We need a defence as good as the one in Iceland to win.
Bertram Obling
Goalkeeper, VfL Gummersbach

Also watch out for:

  • GOG (already qualified for the main round) can extend their unbeaten run in group A against Velenje; the Slovenian side is already out of the race for the main round
  • if Montpellier and Granollers win their matches on Tuesday, both would be confirmed for the main round; for the French side, a draw against Bjerringbro is already enough
  • if Benfica beat Schaffhausen and Limoges win against Prešov, both teams will clinch their berth for the next stage in group C
  • if THW Kiel win at Torrelavega, they are confirmed winners of group D – THW and Vojvodina are already confirmed as main round participants
  • in group G, Tatabanya will qualify for the main round if they win at Karvina and Sesvete do not beat already qualified group leaders Flensburg

DSC 1840 (1)
We have the advantage that if we win in Glogow we are practically qualified, but we have to leave it done in Poland. Then we would have to play a final against the Swedes for the two points, which will be key in the next round.
Alejandro Mozas García
Head coach, Bidasoa Irun
20241015 FRAIKIN MONTPELIER 30
We approach this match with great desire and excitement, as we are in a great moment of form and we do not want to waste it. We know that if we win, we will be practically in the main round, and we will put everything in our hands to achieve it. It is a great team, but we are capable of winning. We are looking forward to the game.
Pau Panitti Martinez
Goalkeeper, Fraikin BM. Granollers
20241015 Tatran Kadetten Mitosinka Silva Chupryna VZ6 9857
It will be an interesting match. We should go into it with a clear head, perform as well as possible and try to finally get a good result. But it is a strong opponent and we will see how we are prepared. Our defence must be better, because in the previous matches we conceded a lot of goals. In the attack, it is necessary not to be afraid. I believe that our fans will also help us.
Matúš Mitošinka
Goalkeeper, TATRAN Prešov

Main photo © Patricia Sports

2024 10 30 WISLA VESPREM 013
