Fight for main round tickets continues in round 5 of the group matches

It will be an interesting match. We should go into it with a clear head, perform as well as possible and try to finally get a good result. But it is a strong opponent and we will see how we are prepared. Our defence must be better, because in the previous matches we conceded a lot of goals. In the attack, it is necessary not to be afraid. I believe that our fans will also help us.

Matúš Mitošinka Goalkeeper, TATRAN Prešov