Fight for main round tickets continues in round 5 of the group matches
Only five of the 16 main round participants are confirmed so far in the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2024/25, but potentially all remaining 11 spots can be secured on Tuesday, when round 5 is completed. Kriens-Luzern, Benfica, Montpellier, Porto, Gummersbach and Toulouse only need one point to clinch their berth for the next stage. But even for those teams already through to the main round, every point counts.
We respect Ademar Leon's home strength and want to ensure a positive result with a concentrated performance. There is no doubt that we are in good shape, but we will have to push ourselves to the limit on Tuesday to achieve our goal.
If we qualify, it will be a step forward compared to last season. We are very ambitious. Schaffhausen have a very strong shot, play very quickly on the fast breaks and defend well. We will fight from the first minute.
The group is entering a decisive phase but is still open. This makes tomorrow's match extremely important and interesting.
We're in a good mood and we're enjoying the situation. But we remain humble and go into every game with the same concentration. Also now against Porto. We want to win the second game and then go into the main round with four points.
Our goal is of course to win. We want to go full throttle and perform just like we did in Iceland. It was a very good game in which we had a strong defence and ran a lot! FH are a young team that can play without fear. They have nothing to lose and probably just want to enjoy the game and try to show some cool tricks. We need a defence as good as the one in Iceland to win.
We have the advantage that if we win in Glogow we are practically qualified, but we have to leave it done in Poland. Then we would have to play a final against the Swedes for the two points, which will be key in the next round.
We approach this match with great desire and excitement, as we are in a great moment of form and we do not want to waste it. We know that if we win, we will be practically in the main round, and we will put everything in our hands to achieve it. It is a great team, but we are capable of winning. We are looking forward to the game.
It will be an interesting match. We should go into it with a clear head, perform as well as possible and try to finally get a good result. But it is a strong opponent and we will see how we are prepared. Our defence must be better, because in the previous matches we conceded a lot of goals. In the attack, it is necessary not to be afraid. I believe that our fans will also help us.