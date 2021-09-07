Danish and Spanish derbies on road to group phase

The 24 teams vying for a place in the group phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 know the last hurdle on their road following the qualification round 2 draw on Tuesday.

For four teams, domestic rivalries will flare up on European level, as Danish sides GOG and Mors-Thy Håndbold as well as Spanish teams BM Logroño La Rioja and Abanca Ademar Leon will meet each other.

Also, 2020/21 runners-up Füchse Berlin will take on KS Azoty-Pulawy SA from Poland, while another German team, and hosts of last season’s EHF Finals, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, will battle it out with SL Benfica from Portugal.

A third team that played at the inaugural EHF Finals last May, Orlen Wisla Plock from Poland, will face HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta from Romania for a place in the group phase.

The draw for qualification round 2 took place at the EHF Office in Vienna and determined the 12 pairings. No country-protection rule was applied, enabling the match-ups between teams from the same country.

The first leg is scheduled for Tuesday 21 September, the second leg for 28 September.

The 12 winners of this round will join the 12 teams that have been seeded directly into the 24-team group phase, which throws off on 19 October.

EHF European League Men 2021/22 qualification round 2:

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs SL Benfica (POR)

Valur Iceland (ISL) vs TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER)

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs HC CSKA (RUS)

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs HK Malmö (SWE)

KS Azoty-Pulawy SA (POL) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

ØIF Arendal (NOR) vs PAUC Handball (FRA)

GOG (DEN) vs Mors-Thy Håndbold (DEN)

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta (ROU)

Sporting CP (POR) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN)