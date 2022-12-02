Danish derby requires the best from Viborg

Almost seven months ago, goalkeeper Anna Kristensen played the final of the EHF European League. Her club hosted the Energi Viborg EHF Finals but lost the last match, against SG BBM Bietigheim.

On Saturday, Kristensen and Viborg return to EHF European League action, meeting domestic rivals Nykøbing Falster Håndbold for the first leg of their qualification round 3 tie.

It will be the first of four matches between the two teams in December, as they play the reverse fixture next week and also meet once in the Danish league and once in the domestic cup competition.

How do two teams that know each other so well go into their duels?

“We know each other very well, and we will meet each other many times this December. So, it will be special, but we have to try to get the upper hand in these games,” Kristensen says.

“I don't think we have big surprises for each other, but it is about who plays the best and succeeds in their own things.”

Even if the opponents are familiar, that does not necessarily make it any easier.

“It is, of course, a tough opponent. We know Nykøbing are a really good team, and it wasn’t the team we were hoping to draw. But we will do everything to give them a fight to the finish line,” the goalkeeper says.