First POTY points in beach handball confirmed

Europe’s first Players of the Year will be announced at a gala in Vienna on 26 June 2023 – and beach handball will be part of the party.

The first POTY points in beach handball have been allocated to the players who made the All-star Teams of the Beach Handball Champions Cup 2022 in Porto Santo, Portugal last October.

For the POTY awards, the top three male and top three female players with the most points received at the EHF Champions Cup 2022, the ebt Finals 2023, and the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 will be part of the voting process.

This is how the points system works:

EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023:

- All-star Team (goalkeeper, defender, top scorer): 20 points

- MVP: 30 points

- All-star Team (goalkeeper, defender, top scorer): 10 points

- MVP: 20 points

- All-star Team (goalkeeper, defender, top scorer): 10 points

- MVP: 20 points

When players finish on the same number of points, the player who received points at the EURO will prevail.

Current Beach Handball POTY standings, women:

30 points – Asun Batista / GEA. A.M. Team ALMERIA (ESP)

10 points – Christina Torneo Munoz / GEA. A.M. Team ALMERIA (ESP)

10 points – Gabriella Landi / OVB Beach Girls (HUN)

Men:

20 points – Tiago Costa / GRD Leca SPAR (POR)

10 points – Bartosz Wojdak / BHT Petra Plock (POL)

10 points – Ivan Juric / Fomento Deporta CBMP Ciudad de Málaga (ESP)

10 points – Krystian Matusiak / BHT Petra Plock (POL)

The votes of the players, coaches, fans, and media, as well as the points accumulated throughout the season all count for 20% towards the final ranking for the POTY awards.