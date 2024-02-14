Dare to Rise documentary turns lens on Landin and Sagosen

Featuring exclusive interviews with both Landin and Sagosen, as well as other figures including former Sweden goalkeeper Claes Hellgren, Kolstad coach Stian Gomo Nielsen, and Sagosen's father Erlend, the documentary looks at some of the key moments of the season so far for both players and their clubs.

Landin opens up about the pressures of being a goalkeeper and the need for mental strength, while Sagosen talks about his ambitions for Kolstad.

"My biggest goal for the rest of my career is to win the EHF Champions League with Kolstad," says Sagosen. "That's why I'm here, and that's what we dream of."

After Aalborg's 29:18 victory against Kolstad in round 9 of the current EHF Champions League season, the Kolstad crew acknowledge that at the moment Aalborg are leading the way among the Nordic clubs in the competition. But, as Hellgren points out, derbies between neighbouring countries can only raise excitement within the sport and having figures like Landin and Sagosen playing a big role in those derbies is important.

There are more episodes of Dare To Rise scheduled as the season progresses, so stay tuned for more exclusive insight into Europe's top club handball competition.

Photo © Lars Rune Skaug