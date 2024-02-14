DAY REVIEW: Barça, PSG and Montpellier win big; buzzer-beater secures draw in MOTW
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League is back to action, and on Valentine’s Day the first flowers were handed to Paris Saint-Germain, Montpellier HB and Barça – the initial winners in 2024. THW Kiel were lucky in the MOTW at Kielce, as Niclas Ekberg beat the buzzer for the final draw 36:36. Even with only one-point spoil from Kielce, THW made a big step towards the direct qualification for the quarter-finals.
It's a pleasure to be the coach of this club, to lead this group of players, and to feel the energy of our fans. Honestly, in the end, we were convinced of the strength of each individual at PSG. However, I believe that we could have achieved a better result.
Thanks to the home fans for the atmosphere, it was really special to play here. I think we played a good match, we controlled it from the beginning and we are satisfied with the performance.
Fantastic game, full of fighting spirit. Of course, everyone can feel a bit angry and disappointed with a draw because everyone wants to win. It's tough for my players after giving their all for 60 minutes, but I think a draw is a positive result
Today, I believe that spectators had the chance to witness a world-class handball match – very intense. For much of the game, we were in the lead, but we knew Kielce would fight back until the end, and that's exactly what happened. I'm very proud of my team. They showed patience and hard work. Winning a point here in Kielce is incredibly difficult.