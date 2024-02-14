MOTW: Industria Kielce (POL) vs THW Kiel (GER) 36:36 (15:17)

What a thriller in Kielce: When Igor Karacic scored to make it 36:35 with only nine seconds remaining, the home fans erupted. However, THW Kiel quickly countered with their final attack, culminating in a successful finish by Niclas Ekberg who beat the buzzer.

After leading 5:4 in the 7th minute, it took Kielce another 47 minutes to reclaim the lead at 31:30. During this period, both teams encountered defensive struggles, resulting in numerous easy goals from one-on-one situations. Szymon Sicko for Kielce, and the Kiel duo of Harald Reinkind and Eric Johansson, exploited gaps to score.

In the last ten minutes, Kiel squandered a three-goal lead, allowing Kielce to capitalise and turn the tide during crunch time. Sicko, along with the Dujshebaev brothers Alex and Dani, orchestrated a 3:0 run to make it 34:32.

However, the game was far from decided as Nikola Bilyk leveled the score once again. In the final minute, Sicko scored his sixth and final goal to give the hosts a 35:34 advantage, only for Niklas Ekberg to convert a penalty and equalise once more. With 26 seconds remaining, Kielce's coach Talant Dujshebaev called his final timeout, but Karacic's strike was not enough for claiming both points. Kiel remain atop the standings with 16 points, maintaining a three-point gap over Kielce.