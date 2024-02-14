Applications open for European Handball Manager course 2024/25

The unique certificate aims to provide participants with a professional development course which meets modern market needs in this field, offering handball-specific, tailor-made content which is perfect for anyone involved in managing handball clubs, leagues, organisations, plus players and coaches.

The course alternates between being taught in English and German language, with the 2024/25 intake in English. All teaching is carried out by distinguished academics and handball experts with a focus on the legal basics in Europe.

Split into five modules incorporating theoretical and practical elements, the course provides insight into the following areas:

economic and legal requirements of team sport

team sport governance and handball management

sport marketing and sponsorship

financing and licensing

media and communication training

The official start date is 1 July 2024 with a self-study phase before participants meet for the first time in Cologne in person. The certificate course is designed to be part-time and is divided into self-study and attendance phases with a total of 250 teaching units.

Those wishing to participate must fill in the application form. The application deadline is 30 April 2024. After this deadline, applications are reviewed internally and a decision about acceptance is made within matter of days.

It is important to know that all applications have to provide proof of one of three entry requirements. Without this proof, the application is incomplete and cannot be accepted. The requirements are:

have a university degree

have worked for at least two years in professional handball after having completed a commercial traineeship or apprenticeship

have worked as a handball coach or have played professional handball for at least five years

For all information regarding the course, to download the application form and to read testimonials from previous participants, please click here.

A reminder, the deadline for applications is 30 April 2024. Good luck!