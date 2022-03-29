Davis faces former club, Elverum out to surprise PSG

Having been eliminated several times in previous years by Kiel, Szeged hope to beat their local rivals Flensburg-Handewitt, Veszprém face their former coach David Davis with Vardar in a repeat of the final in 2019.

Paris are favourites in their MOTW confrontation against Elverum but without Mikkel Hansen, the French side will have to negotiate the first leg in Norway and avoid a potential upset. The contests pitting Flensburg vs Szeged and Porto vs Montpellier look way more complex and the first leg encounters will be vital.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

Wednesday 30 March, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Elverum qualified for the play-offs after finishing sixth in group A, while Paris finished third in group B

the two sides played against each other four times in the last two seasons, Paris won all confrontations

with 449 goals conceded, Elverum were the second least efficient defence of all group phase sides

Paris had the second most efficient attack of the group phase, having scored 452 goals

Paris announced last week that Mikkel Hansen suffered post-surgery complications and would be out until the end of the season

on the other hand, left back Elohim Prandi made his comeback last weekend in the game against Nancy, which Paris won 37:32, and is now fit to play

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Pick Szeged (HUN)

Wednesday 30 March, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV