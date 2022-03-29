Players hope for lucky hand at EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers draw

Poland line player Maciej Gebala, Norway goalkeeper Kristian Sæverås, and Netherlands right wing Bobby Schagen, alongside right back Luca Witzke from already-qualified hosts Germany, will take part in the anticipated draw event.

Each player will assist with the drawing of the balls from one of the four pots. Poland, Norway and Netherlands are seeded in pots 3, 1, and 2, respectively. The four pots can be found here.

Germany, as the host nation, is one of the four teams already qualified, alongside defending champions Sweden, and EHF EURO 2022 medallists Spain and Denmark.

The draw includes 32 teams that have their eyes set on the 20 remaining tickets for the final tournament on 10-28 January 2024 in six host cities across Germany.

The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four. The draw on Thursday starts at 18:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on EHFTV.

The qualifiers will be contested over six rounds, with play scheduled to start on 12/13 October 2022.

