4 EHF EURO All-stars, 11 nations, 6,956 Goals

0 teams from the same country face in the Last 16, but two quarter-final pairings could become national derbies: Nantes/Füchse vs Magdeburg/Sporting and Toulouse/Benfica vs Velenje/Nimes.

0 teams failed to win a single point in the group phase, compared to two in the previous season.

0 teams won all 10 group matches in the group phase.

1 group match ended with fewer than 45 goals: Presov vs Plock 15:29.

1 former EHF Champions League top scorer is part of the Last 16: Füchse Berlin’s Hans Lindberg, who was CL top scorer in 2012/13 for Hamburg – as well as EHF Cup top scorer in 2016/17 and 2017/18 for Füchse.

2 former EHF Champions League winners are still part of the competition: SC Magdeburg (2002) and Bidasoa Irun (1995).

2 players who have won the ‘golden four’ (OG, WCh, EURO, CL) are still in the competition: Michaël Guigou (FRA/Nimes) and Hans Lindberg (DEN/Füchse).

2 of the Last 16 participants played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Füchse and Nantes – who play against each other in the Last 16.

3 former EHF Cup winners are still in the race for the EHF European League tropy, and they are all from Germany: Berlin, Magdeburg and Lemgo.

3 of the four teams at the EHF Finals 2021 are still in the race this season: Magdeburg, Berlin, and Plock; Rhein-Neckar Löwen went out in the qualification.

4 players that are part of the Last 16 were members of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team: Danish right back Mathias Gidsel (currently injured), his GOG teammates Viktor Hallgrímsson (Iceland/goalkeeper) and Oscar Bergendahl (Sweden/best defender), and Füchse left wing Milos Vujovic (Montenegro); also, Magdeburg’s Icelandic goal-getter Omar Ingi Magnusson was top scorer with 59 goals.

5 teams made it to the Last 16 after starting their campaign in qualification round 1: GOG, Schaffhausen, Toulouse, Benfica, and Nexe.

7 group matches ended with 70 or more goals, compared to only two last season.

9 of the 16 teams were also part of the Last 16 last season: Magdeburg, Berlin, Plock, Nimes, Nexe, GOG, Sporting, Pelister, and Kadetten.

11 group matches ended in a draw; Nantes and Kadetten had three draws each.

11 nations are represented by the 16 teams: FRA and GER have three teams in competition; POR two; CRO, DEN, ESP, MKD, POL, SLO, SUI and SWE with one each.

15 group matches ended with a difference of 10 or more goals; compared to 11 matches with a 10-goal difference last season.

15 was the fewest goals scored by a team in one group match: Presov lost 29:15 against Plock.

16 players still in the competition won medals at the EHF EURO 2022: eight Swedish gold medallists, four Spanish silver medallists, and 4 Danish bronze medallists.

16 goals was the biggest winning margin of a match in the group phase when GOG beat Cocks 46:30.