First six main round tickets handed over

Group G: Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 32:33 (17:16)

If your goalkeeper saves 22 shots and you win only by one goal, what does this say about your attack? Füchse Berlin did not care about this stat, but were lucky in the end. All plaudits for the fourth win in the same number of matches go to extra-ordinary goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, who had secured the 33:30 win in the first duel last week already. Dinamo were on a fully equal level after shaky first 20 minutes. They were ahead several times and profited from many mistakes of Füchse on both ends of the court. But when you have world class players like Milosavljev and the Danish duo Mathias Gidsel (9) and Lasse Andersson (7), which combined for almost 50 percent of the goals, you win a thriller like this.