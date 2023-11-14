DAY REVIEW 1: Flensburg and La Rioja win away thrillers

Group F: Vojvodina (SRB) vs BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) 24:25 (12:12)

Logroño La Rioja were the first to beat Vojvodina in this European League season for their own first win in three matches. The match was on the edge, the visitors decided the fully equal encounter in the last 20 minutes, turning a 14:15 deficit into a 18:15 lead thanks to a 4:0 run. This three-goal advantage was the base to keep control, and when Xavier Tua Hernandez stroke for 25:22 in minute 58, the match was decided as a comeback from the hosts came too late. Thanks to this win, La Rioja are only one point below the top duo Vojvodina and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. Eduardo Cadarso scored seven times for the victors.