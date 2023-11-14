Tobias Thulin returns to an old stomping ground

There is always something special in your career as a sports professional when you leave your country for the first time to sign for a club abroad. Tobias Thulin was 23 when he left Gothenburg and his famous club, Redbergslids and joined SC Magdeburg. Thulin was recommended by Tomas Svensson, at that time goalkeeper coach of Magdeburg and the Swedish national team, in which Thulin debuted in 2017. The 1.98 meter-tall goalkeeper signed a three-year contract in 2018 and still is "absolutely happy" when looking back on his time at SCM: "Playing in the best league of the world in an outstanding club with Tomas as a great goalkeeper coach, Jannick Green as my goalkeeping colleague and many more great players boosted my development. It was a truly inspiring time for my career."

On Thursday night, Thulin will be back in the GETEC arena with his current club, GOG, and back to his "handball-crazy city with handball-crazy fans" facing the defending Machineseeker EHF Champions League champions in the MOTW (throw-off 20:45, live on EHFTV). "It is always something special to return to a place you know well and where you had played before, and Magdeburg is a great place for handball."

In 2021, right after winning the European League with SCM, he left Magdeburg, joined another German club, TVB Stuttgart ("The wild boys"), for one season, and then moved northwards to Denmark to open a new career chapter. "The reason was simple: I wanted to have more playing time," Thulin says. At Gudme, he had to fill giant footprints, as both goalkeepers had just left: Torbjørn Bergerud joined Kolstad, and Viktor Hallgrimsson signed at Nantes. Thulin, the new number one, now steers a quartet of goalkeepers with three young GOG talents.

"I did not think that much about succeeding on Torbjörn and Viktor. I just wanted to take my career's next step and develop further. And from the first day on, I felt the trust of the coaches and the team." In Magdeburg, Thulin had finished the German Bundesliga twice in third, at GOG, he became Danish champion right in his first year, again beating arch-rivals Aalborg in the final series. "It was such amazing. One year before, GOG had won the trophy, but it is always tough to defend a title like this." In the current domestic season, GOG did not start that well but now are returning to the top.