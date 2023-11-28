Day review 2: Dramatic battle for main round spots in late matches

Four more teams progressed to the main round of the EHF European League Men in the late matches of round 5 on Tuesday. The biggest upset happened in Schaffhausen, where Kadetten had a stunning comeback for a 25:24 win over SG Flensburg-Handewitt. HBC Nantes, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, and Sporting CP also made it through.

With the three teams progressing earlier Tuesday and the seven teams who had already done so last week, 14 of the 16 tickets for the main round have been booked, leaving just two open spots to be contested in the concluding round 6 of the group matches.