DAY REVIEW 2: Füchse, Löwen win top clashes to close round 3

Group A: Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 35:36 (15:19)

While the top goal scorer of the EHF European League Men before this round, Löwen’s back Juri Knorr, scored only four goals, it was Niclas Vest Kirkeløkke who shined for the German side as he helped his team to a last-gasp 36:35 win on a fast break in the last second. Benfica were down four goals with 12 minutes to go but had a two-goal advantage in the 56th minute. Then they failed to score on a six-on-five attack in the dying seconds, as Kirkeløkke scored with a big dose of luck to bring his side’s third win in three matches. Benfica lost their second of three matches played so far, with a main round berth now a serious threat in a tough and balanced group, with Nantes also zooming in for a place in the next phase.

Group G: Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 33:30 (16:11)

On Saturday, Füchse played the semi-final of the IHF Super Globe, beating Barça in extra time. On Sunday, they went through extra time again, in the final against eventual winners SC Magdeburg. But on Tuesday evening, there was no fatigue for the reigning champions of the EHF European League Men, which delivered a flawless performance against Dinamo Bucuresti and made a statement of intent. Füchse led by as many as nine goals, with left wing Tim Freihöfer having his best match in a European competition so far by scoring 10 goals, but Dinamo managed to cut their losses into half, as Füchse eventually sealed a 33:30 win.