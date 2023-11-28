Day review 1: Three teams secure main round spot in early matches

The penultimate round in the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 started Tuesday with three more teams securing their place in the main round: Górnik Zabrze in group A, Vojvodina in F, and CSM Constanta in H won their matches in the early time slot to extend their stay in the competition beyond next week's final round 6.

Elsewhere, IK Sävehof and Füchse Berlin added a fifth win and locked up top spot in their respective group. But TSV Hannover-Burgdorf failed to make it five out of five, held to a 30:30 draw by already eliminated HC Kriens-Luzern.

Seven more matches are played in the late time slot Tuesday.