Day review 1: Three teams secure main round spot in early matches
The penultimate round in the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 started Tuesday with three more teams securing their place in the main round: Górnik Zabrze in group A, Vojvodina in F, and CSM Constanta in H won their matches in the early time slot to extend their stay in the competition beyond next week's final round 6.
Elsewhere, IK Sävehof and Füchse Berlin added a fifth win and locked up top spot in their respective group. But TSV Hannover-Burgdorf failed to make it five out of five, held to a 30:30 draw by already eliminated HC Kriens-Luzern.
Seven more matches are played in the late time slot Tuesday.
From the Top 5 Matches
Group B: AEK Athens (GRE) HC vs Górnik Zabrze (POL) 26:30 (12:15)
The Polish side only needed to take one point in Athens in order to proceed to the main round, and it did even better than that. Only conceding one goal in the first 10 minutes, the visitors were already up by three, an advantage that they relied on for the rest of the first half. The hosts reacted after half-time, though, with line player Igor Zabic scoring three in a row to put AEK Athens ahead with 20 minutes left on the clock. But Zabrze definitely were the better team on the court tonight. Taras Minotskyi took things in hand, netting three in the last quarter to put the visitors well ahead before the final whistle.
In the second half, AEK played well both in defence and attack, and they were close to levelling the score. It was good match and we enjoyed the game. I want to congratulate my players for the victory and for qualifying to the next phase.
Group D: Skjern Håndbold (DEN) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 33:30 (18:15)
While the reverse fixture was a one-sided affair with Nexe winning by 14 goals, Tuesday’s game ended up being a completely different matter. Skjern immediately took a three-goal lead, but failed to make the gap bigger.
Nexe, thanks to Fahrudin Melic and his seven goals, remained in touch for the whole 60 minutes of the game, but were never able to fully recover from their bad start. The closest the Croatian side were able to come back was two goals in the 36th minute, but with Joaquim Rebelo netting nine times, Skjern remained out of reach.
It was a very great result for us. We had an amazing attack and Joaquim Nazaré delivered a top performance. We are very happy now and look forward to end the group matches in a good way in Bystrica next week.
Group H: CSM Constanta (ROU) vs MOL Tatabánya KC (HUN) 28:25 (14:12)
It only took a couple of minutes for Constanta to take the momentum against Tatabánya. The group H leaders gained the upper hand by scoring three in a row at the end of the first quarter.
While Tatabánya made a comeback shortly after the break, reducing their deficit to just one goal, the hosts finally regained the momentum in the last 15 minutes. With Gaston Mouriño scoring six in total, Constanta cruised away to victory, scoring six unanswered goals to take points and secure their main round presence.
I am very happy because we have been working together as a team to achieve this qualification since many years. I felt that the level of the EHF European League is the highest we can achieve and we have to keep this pace.
In case you missed it...
- in group G, reigning champions Füchse Berlin won their fifth group match, this time in Chambéry: 36:31
- in the same group, Dinamo Bucuresti are not officially qualified yet, but they have everything in hand to seal the deal next week after their win tonight in Izvidac, 40:24
- thanks to an impressive offensive performance, IK Sävehof also took the two points against REBI Balonmano Cuenca (40:27), remaining unbeaten after five rounds in group C
- everything remains open regarding the second ticket in group C, as Pfadi Winterthur kept their hopes alive by taking crucial points at home in Switzerland against RK Gorenje Velenje, 32:31
- Vojvodina, last year's EHf European Cup winners, kept their strong run going with a home win over Alkaloid (34:29) and a place in the main round
- TSV Hannover-Burgdorf lost their first point in group B, drawing with HC Kriens-Luzern, 30:30
It was a very fun game to play and it was the type of match that suits me. We ran on a lot of counter attacks and since I’m a fast player, I could score a lot of easy goals.
main image © 2023 Eurokinissi