The last main round ticket was confirmed after the last eight group matches were played. Gorenje Velenje joined 15 other teams after a draw against Sävehof which was just enough after REBI Balonmano Cuenca managed to defeatpfadi Winterthur for the first time this season.

In other face-offs, Nantes trumped Rhein-Neckar Löwen and won group A while MSK Povazska Bystrica claimed their first-ever EHF European League Men win.