LIVE BLOG: Montpellier lead GOG comfortably
It's the last round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League of the calendar year. On Wednesday there will be three matches while the round concludes on Thursday with five games, including MOTW in Porto against Magdeburg.
- MOTW at 20:45 CET on Thursday, Porto vs Magdeburg
- on Wednesday: Rune Dahmke's buzzer-beater gives Kiel a 26:25 win against Kolstad and Szeged hold off Kielce's comeback (26:24); at 20:45 CET, Montpellier vs GOG
- on Thursday: at 18:45 CET, Pelister vs Zagreb and Aalborg vs PSG; at 20:45 CET, Plock vs Veszprém and Barça vs Celje
check out the round preview and the group standings
Wednesday 6 December
22:07
The Montpellier band is playing cheerfully as their team lead 34:24. GOG cannot make any headway, and David Degouy in his timeout just now was able to keep his men calm and remind them to just play.
21:58
Yet more astonishing saves from Charles Bolzinger, and mistakes by GOG - including some costly turnovers when playing seven-on-six - have put Montpellier up 31:22 with 10 minutes to go. GOG take a timeout, but they have a mountain to climb and need to improve rapidly to catch up.
21:50
Charles Bolzinger's saves are in the double digits while GOG have managed four saves in total. It's stats like that that are leading to the 27:20 lead for the hosts, although, when given the chance, GOG are producing lovely handball.
21:43
Things really aren't going GOG's way. A nice sequence of passes goes nowhere as Frederik Clausen's shot goes wide. Then they try playing seven-on-six, and are punished as Arthur Lenne picks up the ball and nets it easily from long-range. Montpellier lead 22:15.
21:35
The second half - and the last 30 minutes of today's action - is underway. Montpellier pick up where they left off, with another Charles Bolzinger save and a Lucas Pellas goal.
21:21 | HALF-TIME
MONTPELLIER HB 16:13 GOG
It's a strong first half from the hosts, whose fast and fluid play is making life difficult for GOG. The visitors would not be nearly as close without Emil Madsen, who's scored six goals so far from nine attempts. Lucas Pellas is perfect with five from five.
A big difference is between the posts, where Charles Bolzinger's six saves (33.3 per cent) dwarf the three made in total by Tobias Thulin (one) and Matthias Dorgelo (two).
21:11
What a player Emil Madsen is! His efforts have brought GOG very much back into the game - he's scored five of their 10 goals. Montpellier still lead, 13:10, but it's a bit closer.
21:03
Montpellier's goalkeeper Charles Bolzinger began the match in superb form, with saves like this one helping the hosts to that early lead.
GOG, however, have started to find a way through the French defence and it's now 8:6 to the hosts.
20:57
GOG have had a terrible start - Tobias Thulin has just made his first save, and meanwhile Montpellier have raced out to a 5:2 lead.
20:45
Actually, just one look back at those matches - Rune Dahmke's last-second goal against Kolstad!
20:38
With that excitement over, it's over to France as Montpellier prepare to face GOG! Coverage has begun on EHFTV so tune in now.
20:25 | FULL-TIME
THW KIEL 26:25 KOLSTAD HANDBALL
Rune Dahmke scored just once in this match, but what a goal! His buzzer-beater, off the back of some excellent passing from Kiel, beat a good Torbjørn Bergerud and handed Kiel victory after a close, physical game.
Niclas Ekberg was the standout field player with eight goals; Sander Sagosen, despite his red card, Simen Lyse and Sigvaldi Bjørn Gudjonsson all netted five times.
Bergerud's second-half antics meant he finished with 14 saves from 38 shots (36.8 per cent); Samir Bellahcene managed 12 saves from 27 shots (44.4 per cent).
OTP BANK-PICK SZEGED 26:25 INDUSTRIA KIELCE
A crazy last few seconds in Hungary! Kielce steal the ball in the closing seconds, and the buzzer goes - but Talant Dujshebaev protests and the clock is wound back three seconds to give Alex Dujshebaev a chance at saving a point for Kielce. His long-range shot is saved and Szeged can celebrate a win, although one which they almost gave away in the last quarter of the game.
Dujshebaev (that's Alex, not Talant or Daniel!) is top scorer with six goals from nine shots. Four Szeged players score four times, and 20 players in total have found the net.
Roland Mikler ended the game with 12 saves from 32 shots, and Andy Wolff 15 saves from 40 shots (both 37.5 per cent); Emil Kheri Imsgard added three saves from six shots for Szeged.
20:14
Kolstad lose Sander Sagosen to a red card on his third two-minute suspension, after a rather physical bit of defending that saw Domagoj Duvnjak go down hard and a video replay by the Bonaventura sisters, who are refereeing. Kiel take instant advantage and make it 23:23 as Sagosen sits on the sidelines and watches on.
20:10
Alex Dujshebaev has led a bit of a comeback by Kielce, and it's 25:23 now in Hungary. Kielce even have time to close the gap again!
20:05
We're ticking into the final 10 minutes. The home fans are going crazy - Kiel because their team are still losing, but only by a goal, Szeged because their team are heading for victory. It's 20:21 in Kiel and 24:19 in Szeged.
19:58
Two teams are struggling to score right now - Kiel, and Kielce. It's seven minutes since Kielce's last goal and they've scored only 15 times in 45 minutes. Roland Mikler and Andy Wolff are both still stopping a crazy number of shots, but Mikler is doing better.
19:53
Torbjørn Bergerud had a pretty average first half but he's come alive in the second half of this match, and Kolstad lead Kiel 19:18. Nobody's scored for a few minutes as both teams' defences are holding firm.
19:47
Kolstad steal the ball and on a great counter-attack Adrian Aalberg scores a beautiful goal to make it 17:17. As Kiel regain the ball there are a couple of tussles and Vetle Eck Aga picks up a two-minute suspension - but so does Filip Jicha, as he argues with the referees over their decision-making.
There's a similar level of physicality between Szeged and Kielce, but Szeged are holding on to a four-goal lead (18:14).
19:41
Kolstad shot out the blocks with extremely solid defence and efficient attacks, and quickly brought it back to a one-goal game before Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu did his thing and made it 16:14.
Over in Hungary, the second half started with two seven-metre penalty throws, both scored.
19:38
Here we go for the second halves - can either visiting team snatch a win?
19:25 | HALF-TIME
THW KIEL 15:12 KOLSTAD HANDBALL
Leading by two goals after Adrian Aalberg and Sander Sagosen both missed, Filip Jicha calls a timeout and is rewarded by a Hendrik Pekeler goal to give Kiel a three-goal lead going into the break. It's still pretty close, however, and Kolstad are playing better than they did against Aalborg last week. That introduction of Samir Bellahcene between the posts has been the big difference.
OTP BANK-PICK SZEGED 15:11 INDUSTRIA KIELCE
Kielce concede a penalty as the buzzer goes, and Dean Bombac steps up to take it. It goes easily past Andy Wolff and Szeged have a four-goal advantage.
Both Mario Sostaric and Szymon Sicko have scored three goals in a game where 18 players have so far found the net!
19:17
Still close games! Kiel now have a bit of momentum but every time they grab a one-goal lead, Kolstad score again. A change in goal from Tomas Mrkva to Samir Bellahcene seems to be paying off for the hosts, however.
19:10
Both goalkeepers are playing a large role in keeping the score low and close in Szeged. Roland Mikler has saved six from 11 shots (54.6 per cent) while Andreas Wolff has made six from 14 (42.9 per cent). Incredible!
18:59
Almost 15 minutes in and Kolstad, spurred by some Sander Sagosen brilliance, keep their two-goal advantage as the scoreline stretches to 5:7.
18:52
Both games are now well underway, and it's a good start for both visiting teams. Haukur Thrastarson scored first for Kielce against Szeged, while Kolstad lead 2:0 with goals for Sander Sagosen and Gabriel Setterblom.
18:37
Streaming of the matches has begun on EHFTV, so it's time to pick your game, or use our dual-screen option to watch both at once. Throw-off is in less than 10 minutes.
18:25
The last match today goes to group B, with Montpellier hosting GOG. Fourth-ranked GOG have 10 points on their tally, fifth-ranked Montpellier eight. Montpellier lost the reverse fixture 27:32 and know how important a win tonight would be.
GOG's Emil Madsen and Aaron Mensing are both the third-best scorers of the EHF Champions League with 54 goals each, the same tally as Sander Sagosen’s for Kolstad. The young backs will surely play a big role again this evening.
In their national championship, GOG are having difficulties. But they are having good results in Europe. Our aim is to finish ahead of them in this group. This is our last match of the year in the Champions League, at home. If we consider ourselves ambitious, we must beat them. If we win today, we will have taken a big step towards qualification.
18:10
Sander Sagosen will return to Kiel today for the first time since leaving the club at the end of last season. In the first confrontation, Kolstad won 34:30, but if they want to repeat that they need a substantially better showing than last week's disappointing 18:29 loss to Aalborg at home. Kiel, coincidentally, also lost to Aalborg at home, 18:27, but they still lead group A with 13 points.
Three players in the top 10 goal scorers are involved in this match: Sagosen and Sigvaldi Gudjonsson for Kolstad, and Niclas Ekberg for Kiel, so let's hope it's a high-scoring affair.
You've just got time to join us on social media and guess the score of the match.
18:00
So we start today with two games at 18:45 CET - Szeged vs Kielce, and Kiel vs Kolstad.
To Hungary, first: in round this was a 27:27 draw. Since then, Szeged have not had the easiest time, with a loss last week to Zagreb and only a narrow win against Pelister the previous week. Can their home arena boost them tonight?
17:45
Can you believe we've reached round 10 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League already? It's the last round of 2023, and there's plenty of exciting action to look forward to - including MOTW tomorrow night from Porto.
Let's begin our coverage with the round preview!