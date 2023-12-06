20:25 | FULL-TIME

Rune Dahmke scored just once in this match, but what a goal! His buzzer-beater, off the back of some excellent passing from Kiel, beat a good Torbjørn Bergerud and handed Kiel victory after a close, physical game.

Niclas Ekberg was the standout field player with eight goals; Sander Sagosen, despite his red card, Simen Lyse and Sigvaldi Bjørn Gudjonsson all netted five times.

Bergerud's second-half antics meant he finished with 14 saves from 38 shots (36.8 per cent); Samir Bellahcene managed 12 saves from 27 shots (44.4 per cent).

A crazy last few seconds in Hungary! Kielce steal the ball in the closing seconds, and the buzzer goes - but Talant Dujshebaev protests and the clock is wound back three seconds to give Alex Dujshebaev a chance at saving a point for Kielce. His long-range shot is saved and Szeged can celebrate a win, although one which they almost gave away in the last quarter of the game.

Dujshebaev (that's Alex, not Talant or Daniel!) is top scorer with six goals from nine shots. Four Szeged players score four times, and 20 players in total have found the net.

Roland Mikler ended the game with 12 saves from 32 shots, and Andy Wolff 15 saves from 40 shots (both 37.5 per cent); Emil Kheri Imsgard added three saves from six shots for Szeged.

20:14

Kolstad lose Sander Sagosen to a red card on his third two-minute suspension, after a rather physical bit of defending that saw Domagoj Duvnjak go down hard and a video replay by the Bonaventura sisters, who are refereeing. Kiel take instant advantage and make it 23:23 as Sagosen sits on the sidelines and watches on.

20:10

Alex Dujshebaev has led a bit of a comeback by Kielce, and it's 25:23 now in Hungary. Kielce even have time to close the gap again!

20:05

We're ticking into the final 10 minutes. The home fans are going crazy - Kiel because their team are still losing, but only by a goal, Szeged because their team are heading for victory. It's 20:21 in Kiel and 24:19 in Szeged.

19:58

Two teams are struggling to score right now - Kiel, and Kielce. It's seven minutes since Kielce's last goal and they've scored only 15 times in 45 minutes. Roland Mikler and Andy Wolff are both still stopping a crazy number of shots, but Mikler is doing better.

19:53

Torbjørn Bergerud had a pretty average first half but he's come alive in the second half of this match, and Kolstad lead Kiel 19:18. Nobody's scored for a few minutes as both teams' defences are holding firm.

19:47

Kolstad steal the ball and on a great counter-attack Adrian Aalberg scores a beautiful goal to make it 17:17. As Kiel regain the ball there are a couple of tussles and Vetle Eck Aga picks up a two-minute suspension - but so does Filip Jicha, as he argues with the referees over their decision-making.

There's a similar level of physicality between Szeged and Kielce, but Szeged are holding on to a four-goal lead (18:14).

19:41

Kolstad shot out the blocks with extremely solid defence and efficient attacks, and quickly brought it back to a one-goal game before Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu did his thing and made it 16:14.

Over in Hungary, the second half started with two seven-metre penalty throws, both scored.

19:38

Here we go for the second halves - can either visiting team snatch a win?

19:25 | HALF-TIME

Leading by two goals after Adrian Aalberg and Sander Sagosen both missed, Filip Jicha calls a timeout and is rewarded by a Hendrik Pekeler goal to give Kiel a three-goal lead going into the break. It's still pretty close, however, and Kolstad are playing better than they did against Aalborg last week. That introduction of Samir Bellahcene between the posts has been the big difference.

Kielce concede a penalty as the buzzer goes, and Dean Bombac steps up to take it. It goes easily past Andy Wolff and Szeged have a four-goal advantage.

Both Mario Sostaric and Szymon Sicko have scored three goals in a game where 18 players have so far found the net!

View this post on Instagram

19:17

Still close games! Kiel now have a bit of momentum but every time they grab a one-goal lead, Kolstad score again. A change in goal from Tomas Mrkva to Samir Bellahcene seems to be paying off for the hosts, however.

19:10

Both goalkeepers are playing a large role in keeping the score low and close in Szeged. Roland Mikler has saved six from 11 shots (54.6 per cent) while Andreas Wolff has made six from 14 (42.9 per cent). Incredible!

𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐧 returns to Kiel in 𝑺𝑻𝒀𝑳𝑬 😎 (and with a bit of luck 😅)#ehfcl #clm #daretorise pic.twitter.com/hQ9UZfQXJS — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 6, 2023

18:59

Almost 15 minutes in and Kolstad, spurred by some Sander Sagosen brilliance, keep their two-goal advantage as the scoreline stretches to 5:7.

18:52

Both games are now well underway, and it's a good start for both visiting teams. Haukur Thrastarson scored first for Kielce against Szeged, while Kolstad lead 2:0 with goals for Sander Sagosen and Gabriel Setterblom.

18:37

Streaming of the matches has begun on EHFTV, so it's time to pick your game, or use our dual-screen option to watch both at once. Throw-off is in less than 10 minutes.

18:25

The last match today goes to group B, with Montpellier hosting GOG. Fourth-ranked GOG have 10 points on their tally, fifth-ranked Montpellier eight. Montpellier lost the reverse fixture 27:32 and know how important a win tonight would be.

GOG's Emil Madsen and Aaron Mensing are both the third-best scorers of the EHF Champions League with 54 goals each, the same tally as Sander Sagosen’s for Kolstad. The young backs will surely play a big role again this evening.