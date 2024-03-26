DAY REVIEW: Lions and Foxes with perfect base for quarter-finals
Can all three German sides manage to proceed to the quarter-finals? After the first leg of the play-offs, the trio seems to be on a common way to the next stage. Defending champions Füchse Berlin and Rhein-Neckar Löwen took crucial away victories at Schaffhausen and Nasice, while the “warriors” from Hannover-Burgdorf ended their series of defeats against Sävehof. Fourth victorious side were Romanian champions Dinamo Bucuresti, who take a three-goals cushion to Denmark next week.
I want to say thanks to all the fans who came today and made this beautiful atmosphere, it was really amazing how they supported us. I am proud of my team, I am proud for the win.
It was amazing to play here today. I really liked that my team had the power to come closer in the game, form minus eight to minus three. It was really a good second half from us. Unfortunately, we lost, but I am sure that home we will have a good chance.
It was a very good game for the spectators, high speed and a lot of variety. The injury of Ariel Pietrasik unsettled us. Next week we have to improve some parts of our game. We have to show our best handball. Even if our chance is very small, we want to use it.
It is always difficult to play here in Schaffhausen with this great atmosphere. We are very happy with this victory with plus four goals.