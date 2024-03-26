20240326

DAY REVIEW: Lions and Foxes with perfect base for quarter-finals

Can all three German sides manage to proceed to the quarter-finals? After the first leg of the play-offs, the trio seems to be on a common way to the next stage. Defending champions Füchse Berlin and Rhein-Neckar Löwen took crucial away victories at Schaffhausen and Nasice, while the “warriors” from Hannover-Burgdorf ended their series of defeats against Sävehof. Fourth victorious side were Romanian champions Dinamo Bucuresti, who take a three-goals cushion to Denmark next week.

  • Bucuresti showed an impressive performance against Bjerringbro to finish with a three-goals gap, boosted by nine goals of Miklos Rosta
  • IHF World Player Mathias Gidsel and Serbian goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev were the keys for Berlin’s away win at Schafhausen
  • Tobias Reichmann (7), Juri Knorr (6) and Jannick Kohlbacher (7) combined 20 of 24 goals for Rhein-Neckar Löwen at their 24:19 at RK Nexe
  • Hannover’s top scorer Jonathan Edvardsson netted eight times against his former club IK Sävehof

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) 37:34 (18:16)

Dinamo Bucuresti gave a clear statement, why they belong to the top teams of this competition – despite four defeats in the first ten matches. Boosted by their „magic triangle“ Miklos Rosta, Luka Cindric and European League top scorer Andrii Akimenko, who scored 20 of 37 goals, the hosts partly overran the Danish side, which had built a quite good base for reaching the quarter-finals in the first half. Dinamo turned a 11:14 deficit into a 19:16 lead, and then pulled ahead even stronger. 13 minutes before the end, the frenetic fans in the Romanian capital went crazy, when Luka Cindric scored for the first eight-goals difference at 32:24. When everything seemed to be said and done, Bjerringbro started a great comeback, reducing the gap to only two goals at 33:35. Finally, a double strike of Ali Zein and Cindric decided the match.

I want to say thanks to all the fans who came today and made this beautiful atmosphere, it was really amazing how they supported us. I am proud of my team, I am proud for the win.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
It was amazing to play here today. I really liked that my team had the power to come closer in the game, form minus eight to minus three. It was really a good second half from us. Unfortunately, we lost, but I am sure that home we will have a good chance.
Patrick Westerholm
Head coach, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 28:32 (15:16)

Füchse Berlin have learnt their lesson from last season, when they had lost the first leg of the European League quarter-final at Schaffhausen 33:37. This time, the win of the defending champions was never endangered, and could have even been clearer, if Berlin would not have missed many chances in the final minutes. Despite a great support from the sold-out stands in the BBC arena, Kadetten Schaffhausen could not put that much pressure on the Foxes. With newly crowned IHF World Player Mathias Gidsel on fire in the second half, scoring six of his nine goals after the break, Berlin took a well-deserved win. Kadetten had the better start, but from the 13:12 on, Berlin did not give the lead from their hands, being ahead constantly by two to four goals. One key to success was Serbian goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, who saved 17 shots. Best Kadetten scorer was Patrik Martinovic with seven goals.

It was a very good game for the spectators, high speed and a lot of variety. The injury of Ariel Pietrasik unsettled us. Next week we have to improve some parts of our game. We have to show our best handball. Even if our chance is very small, we want to use it.
Hrvoje Hrvat
Head coach, Kadetten Schaffhausen
It is always difficult to play here in Schaffhausen with this great atmosphere. We are very happy with this victory with plus four goals.
Jerry Tollbring
Left wing, Füchse Berlin

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 19:24 (11:13)

Despite their weak performance in German league – only one victory in the last 11 matches – Rhein-Neckar Löwen remain on course on the international stage. The 24:19 at Nasice was their fourth straight victory and their in total 11th win in this European League season. The (former) German internationals Tobias Reichmann (7), Juri Knorr (6) and Jannick Kohlbacher (7) were the top scorers of the Lions, combining 20 of 24 goals  in a tough and defence-orientated battle in Croatia. New Nexe coach Veselin Vujovic is still waiting for his first point on the international stage, though his side fought quite well, though their last lead was at 4:3. Löwen took control in the middle of the first half, but finally it took until minute 47 and a doubles trike of Juri Knorr for the 25:20 to decide the match. This five-goal gap lasted until the end. Gal Marguc was top scorer of the hosts, scoring four goals.

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 34:30 (18:14)

After four straight main round defeats, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf are back on track – and have a good chance to proceed to the European League quarter-finals for the first time. Despite the four-goals advance, IK Sävehof were a tough nut to crack, mainly thanks to Gustaf Wedberg, who scored eleven times from 12 attempts. The match was equal until the 11:10, then Hannover profited from a 7:4 run until the break. But Sävehof stroke back, levelled the result four times, but never managed to pull ahead. Until minute 53 and the 28:27, the visitors were on an equal level, then Marian Michalczik and Ilja Brozovic scored the crucial goals for the victory. Funny enough, a Partille born player was Hannover’s top scorer: Jonathan Edvardsson netted eight times against his former club.

Play-off round, leg 1 action

Photo credit: Mihai Neacsu (Dinamo), Mike Kessler (Kadetten), Ivan Ćosić (Nexe), Jan Günther/Recken (Hannover)

