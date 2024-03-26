DAY REVIEW: Lions and Foxes with perfect base for quarter-finals

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 28:32 (15:16)

Füchse Berlin have learnt their lesson from last season, when they had lost the first leg of the European League quarter-final at Schaffhausen 33:37. This time, the win of the defending champions was never endangered, and could have even been clearer, if Berlin would not have missed many chances in the final minutes. Despite a great support from the sold-out stands in the BBC arena, Kadetten Schaffhausen could not put that much pressure on the Foxes. With newly crowned IHF World Player Mathias Gidsel on fire in the second half, scoring six of his nine goals after the break, Berlin took a well-deserved win. Kadetten had the better start, but from the 13:12 on, Berlin did not give the lead from their hands, being ahead constantly by two to four goals. One key to success was Serbian goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, who saved 17 shots. Best Kadetten scorer was Patrik Martinovic with seven goals.