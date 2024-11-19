De Paula's game: "I try to improve and learn something new every day"

De Paula's game: "I try to improve and learn something new every day"

19 November 2024, 11:00

Brazilian left back Bruna de Paula has come a long way from her beginnings in Brazil, overcoming obstacles with hard work and determination. Now playing for title holders Györi Audi ETO KC in the EHF Champions League Women, De Paula shares her story in the lastest episode of our exclusive series 'Handball Through My Eyes'.

Brazilian star Bruna de Paula is known for her speed, creativity and adaptability. Coming from a country where handball is not the main focus and it all moves around football, de Paula's journey to the top of European handball is all about resilience and fearless passion.

Growing up in Brazil, she dreamed of playing football but unexpectedly she started with handball.

“There was no football club for girls in my small town so I started handball in school, but it wasn't serious at first. My coach saw something in me and invited me to join the team from the town. So I tried and I grew to love it. We started to travel, to play, and I began to see myself in it,” she recalls.

As she was progressing, de Paula realised she needed to move to Europe if she wanted to make a career from the sport.

“In Brazil, mostly everything is football. It's sad because we have so much talent in handball, but if you want to play at a high level, you have to come to Europe. We are starting later compared to the European players and all those things can make a difference for a player,” de Paula explains.

De Paula moved to France in 2016 and has since become an important figure in every club she plays for, from Fleury Loiret HB and Neptunes Nantes to Metz Handball and Györi ETO KC. As soon as she arrived, her unique skills, especially her speed, set her apart. In a sport where taller back players have traditionally dominated, de Paula’s smaller stature was both an obstacle and an advantage.

“At first, they put me on the wing, but I wanted more. It was a bit boring,” she says with a smile. “I wanted to be in the game, to have more opportunities with the ball. People used to say, 'If you're not 1.80 metres (tall), you can't play back', but I focused on building my strength without losing my speed, and I found my way. I am glad that has changed today and there are more and more shorter back players.

“When I speak with the players I played against when I arrived they said where did I come from, that I am so fast. I was a good one-against-one and that surprised them,” she adds.

De Paula's fearlessness has always defined her style. With her fast dribbling and agility, she makes it tough for the defence to guard her. She is constantly on the move and making split-second decisions that seem almost instinctive.

“I like to score, who doesn't? Yet, somehow I feel even happier when I make a good pass. I love creating opportunities for others and setting up my teammates to score. When I see my teammate score from a play I set up, it's incredibly rewarding,” the left back says.

As her career progressed, de Paula began to refine her game, evolving from a player focused on personal achievements to a true team player.

“In my early years, I played mostly for myself. Now, I see my teammates create opportunities for the wings and line players. I think I improved the most in that area,” she reflects.

While her physical abilities are a clear strength, her infectious positivity and mindset are equally influential, both for herself and for her teammates

“I am very positive and I always try to put my head like I'm doing what I love and I have everything. I'm so grateful for what handball has given me. I try to show that on the court and bring positive energy to my teammates,” she explains.

Preparation plays a critical role in her game, especially as handball becomes faster and more competitive. Ahead of the game, it is all about the perfect balance of video analysis, reading the opponents, but also trusting her instincts.

“We watch many videos, but my priority is being focused on myself. Handball is unpredictable, so I stay ready to adapt to situations as they happen. When I decide beforehand what I'll do, it usually doesn't work. So, when I'm on the court I just find inspiration and sometimes I even don't know what I'm doing. It's like a reflex,” de Paula says.

However, the MVP of the EHF Finals Women 2021 and the ever-present force of the EHF Champions League Women does know how to adapt and make the right decisions in attack on court.

“Almost everyone knows what my strengths are. So I always try to see what they will try to play against me. Sometimes they are coming at me hard, sometimes they are playing less aggressive, shallow defence. So, like I said, I need to adapt and recognise the distance I have to take from the players. And sometimes it's not about me at all. I just take the ball and make assists. I don't need to force myself,” she explains.

Aniko Kóvacs

De Paula’s amazing story is far from finished. She continues to seek improvement, aiming to play more defensively and add more power to her nine-metre shots.

“I try to improve and learn something new every day. For example, I want to play even more in defence, and while I'm not typically a nine-meter shooter, I'd like to do it a bit more. I think I can because I can jump high and also would like to have a bit more strength, be more powerful,” she adds.

Despite her achievements, de Paula remains deeply connected to her roots, aware that she now serves as a role model for young Brazilian athletes who dream of following her path, just like she used to look up to Eduarda Amorim and Ana Paula Rodrigues.

“Sometimes I don't realise what I've achieved. I was in front of the TV in Brazil saying I wanted to be like them and just a few years later I was playing in Europe. And now I get messages from young players, boys and girls, telling me they want to play like me. I'm just grateful to be an example for them,” Bruna de Paula concludes.

November 2024

Photos © Aniko Kóvacs; Kolektiff Images

