De Paula's game: "I try to improve and learn something new every day"

Brazilian star Bruna de Paula is known for her speed, creativity and adaptability. Coming from a country where handball is not the main focus and it all moves around football, de Paula's journey to the top of European handball is all about resilience and fearless passion.

Growing up in Brazil, she dreamed of playing football but unexpectedly she started with handball.

“There was no football club for girls in my small town so I started handball in school, but it wasn't serious at first. My coach saw something in me and invited me to join the team from the town. So I tried and I grew to love it. We started to travel, to play, and I began to see myself in it,” she recalls.

As she was progressing, de Paula realised she needed to move to Europe if she wanted to make a career from the sport.

“In Brazil, mostly everything is football. It's sad because we have so much talent in handball, but if you want to play at a high level, you have to come to Europe. We are starting later compared to the European players and all those things can make a difference for a player,” de Paula explains.

De Paula moved to France in 2016 and has since become an important figure in every club she plays for, from Fleury Loiret HB and Neptunes Nantes to Metz Handball and Györi ETO KC. As soon as she arrived, her unique skills, especially her speed, set her apart. In a sport where taller back players have traditionally dominated, de Paula’s smaller stature was both an obstacle and an advantage.

“At first, they put me on the wing, but I wanted more. It was a bit boring,” she says with a smile. “I wanted to be in the game, to have more opportunities with the ball. People used to say, 'If you're not 1.80 metres (tall), you can't play back', but I focused on building my strength without losing my speed, and I found my way. I am glad that has changed today and there are more and more shorter back players.

“When I speak with the players I played against when I arrived they said where did I come from, that I am so fast. I was a good one-against-one and that surprised them,” she adds.