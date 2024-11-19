16 teams await EHF European League Women group phase draw

The lineup for the EHF European League Women group phase was completed on Sunday, when the last teams punched their ticket for the next stage of the competition.

A total of 16 clubs enter the draw at the EHF office in Vienna on Thursday (21 November) at 11:00 CET. The draw will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Among the participants are 2023 champions Ikast Handbold, last season’s EHF European Cup winners Atticgo BM Elche, and former EHF Champions League and Cup Winners’ Cup titleholders Larvik.

The 16 teams represent eight different nations: Germany leads the way with four teams; followed by Norway with three; Romania, France, and Spain with two each; and Denmark, Hungary, and Poland.

The county protection rule applies to this draw, meaning that no teams from the same country can end up in the same group and there will no national derbies in the group phase.

The 16 teams in the group phase have been divided into four pots, with all teams from a pot being drawn into a different group.

The seeding is as follows:

POT 1

DEN — Ikast Håndbold

GER — HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames

HUN — Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC

ROU — H.C. Dunarea Braila

POT 2

FRA — Paris 92

GER — HSG Blomberg-Lippe

GER — Thüringer HC

NOR — Sola HK

POT 3

ESP — ATTICGO Bm Elche

GER — BV Borussia Dortmund

NOR — Fredrikstad Ballklubb

POL — KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin

POT 4

ESP — Super Amara Bera Bera

FRA — JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

NOR — Larvik

ROU — SCM Ramnicu Valcea

The group phase starts in the weekend of 11/12 January 2025 and will conclude on 22/23 February.

The two best-ranked teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals in March. The season ends with the four best teams competing for the coveted trophy at the EHF Finals Women 2025 on 3/4 May in Graz.