Decision on upcoming matches in the EHF CL and 2022 Qualifiers

The European Handball Federation has released the following decision on Sunday, as the current situation and its developments do not make possible to play the following matches:

The EHF Champions League Men match between HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) and HC Vardar 1961 (MKD), initially scheduled for 2 March 2022 in Brest.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers double header between Greece and Belarus, initially scheduled for 2 March in Chalkida, Greece and for 6 March in Minsk, Belarus.

All three matches will therefore not be played as scheduled.

The European Handball Federation will deal with the further handling of those matches and the consequences in a separate procedure.

It continues to closely monitor the development of the situation to evaluate the possible necessity for further decisions.