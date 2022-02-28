Grbic: An important challenge against Norway

“No matter the occasion and competition, playing for the national team is always special. We will give our best in the EHF EURO Cup against Norway, even though many players are coming tired after many club matches,” says Grbic, the current top scorer of the Cup. “We always find additional energy when playing for the national team. It’s always nice to see my friends in the national team and on top of that, I will see my family in Podgorica.”

Podgorica will host the first encounter against Norway, scheduled for 2 March at 18:00 CET. The re-match will take place three days later, on 5 March at 16:45 CET in Larvik. Grbic knows a lot about their next opponents and pointed out that there is not much to say about a dominant team like Norway.

“We have two matches against the European champions next week. What to say about them? They are at the top of handball for many years. These matches are a real challenge for us and very important. We will be able to see where we stand against such a great team — to try everything we can. It will be hard, but we will enjoy playing against them,” says Grbic.

Since winning the gold medal at the EHF EURO 2012 and silver at the Olympic Games in 2012, Montenegro have had their ups and downs. In recent years they have dealt with injuries and changes in the squad, with their legendary player Bojana Popovic taking over as coach in March 2021. Montenegro will once again have a somewhat different roster for the duels against Norway.

“This team will be a mixture of experience and youth. Even though we didn’t have much success at the World Championship in Spain, we remained positive and had good energy between us. And I believe it will be like that this time too. I believe head coach Bojana Popovic will try different tactics options and evaluate room for improvement for a roster like this,” says Grbic, who has been one of the important links in national team over the last few years.