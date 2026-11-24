The evaluation, carried out by EHF partner DEKRA, gives European handball a reliable, data-based starting point for reducing the environmental impact of its events. The clearest finding: mobility is the largest source of emissions, and it will be key to reduce emissions where they are within the EHF’s direct sphere of influence.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “Having the report and its numbers at hand is a vital step for the European Handball Federation as we are committed to make our events more sustainable and actively contribute towards climate protection. The report provides a wholistic picture of what causes greenhouse gas emissions and gives the European Handball Federation a starting point where, together with our partners and the local organising committees, to set measures to reduce those. Every step we take in this field, is a step in the right direction.”

First-ever assessment of an EHF EURO

The Men's EHF EURO 2026, an 18-day championship with 65 matches, was the first EHF European Championship to have its event carbon footprint calculated. Following the international standard ISO 14067, among others, DEKRA and local experts calculated total emissions of 57,963 metric tonnes of CO₂ equivalents (mtCO₂e).

Mobility, i.e. the travel activities of all involved stakeholder groups, accounts for more than 90 per cent of the tournament's total emissions.

This picture is consistent for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne which was assessed for the third time. The weekend with four matches generated 4,145 mtCO₂e in total, with mobility accounting for more than 85 per cent of the overall emissions.

Simona Gläser, Managing Director of DEKRA Assurance Services GmbH, which includes the DEKRA sustainability team, said: “To define and achieve sustainability and climate goals, an objective perspective and the expertise of an industry-experienced, neutral third party like DEKRA are essential. The fact that the European Handball Federation, as a major continental federation, is taking the initiative with its high-profile tournaments and leading the way in climate responsibility is an important step towards responsible large-scale events.”

Next steps

The results match what DEKRA has found at other major sports events and sets out a path for potential measures to be set by the EHF to reduce carbon emissions at its major events.

The EHF will now use the findings, together with its Sustainability Board, organising committees and partners, to outline such measures – i.e. communication around and incentives for climate-friendly and sustainable travelling options to the events as well as choosing host venues with clear sustainability concepts in mind – for its upcoming championships.

Furthermore, future EHF events will continue to be measured so that progress can be tracked.

DEKRA, an internationally leading testing, inspection and certification company, is the official referee partner of the European Handball Federation. The partnership also includes a range of sustainability services under which the current carbon footprint analysis has been commissioned.