DEKRA becomes official referee partner of EHF EUROs 2026

MEDIA RELEASE: International expert organisation DEKRA expands its involvement in handball, underlining a shared commitment to integrity, neutrality, and accuracy.

The European Handball Federation and DEKRA, the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organisation in the field of testing, inspection, and certification, have signed a partnership for the Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO 2026.

As part of the agreement, brokered by Infront, the EHF’s exclusive media and marketing partner, DEKRA will become the championships’ official referee partner and benefit from a range of visible and non-visible rights at the EHF’s flagship national team competition, including advertising on referees' clothing, in the review area for video replay decisions, and perimeter advertising.

Furthermore, the teams’ fair play messages, which are shown in the arena ahead of every match, will be presented by DEKRA.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 will be played in Denmark, Sweden and Norway from 15 January to 1 February; the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 will take place in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye from 3 to 20 December.

Statements

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: “We are very pleased to have DEKRA as a strong partner at the EHF's side for the 2026 European Handball Championships. The EHF EURO offers numerous opportunities for companies to communicate their core messages in many markets and reach new target groups. Together with DEKRA, we would like to work on a successful implementation of the set goals in the coming months so that this first partnership can build the foundation for a longer-term collaboration.”

Stan Zurkiewicz, DEKRA CEO, said: “For 100 years, DEKRA has been working to ensure safety – with integrity, neutrality, expertise, and accuracy. It is precisely these values that connect us with the referees in sport. Our job as an independent technical expert organisation is to ensure that everyone plays by the rules, just like it is the referees’ job on the field. The EHF European Championships complete our handball commitment, and we are looking forward to a strong joint presence.”

Uta Leitner, DEKRA Executive Vice President Communications and Brand Management, said: “Handball is the ideal platform for DEKRA, especially in Europe, where the sport is passionately lived in many countries. The values of the game, above all fair play and awareness of rules, perfectly match our position as a neutral testing and expert organisation. The positive experiences at the 2025 Men's World Championship showed us how strongly and positively our commitment is perceived. The partnership with the EHF at the European level is the next logical step.”

Michael Witta, Infront Senior Vice President Marketing Sales & Services, said: "Facilitating this partnership between DEKRA and the EHF strengthens our shared commitment to excellence in handball. Ensuring the highest standards in officiating is crucial to the integrity of the game, and DEKRA’s expertise will play a key role in achieving that. We look forward to working together to enhance the tournament experience for players, officials, and fans alike."

About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the governing body for handball in Europe. With 50 member federations and two associated federations, the EHF is responsible for a wide range of tasks and activities from promotion, development and education through to the organisation of high profile competitions and events including the EHF EURO and EHF Champions League. The headquarters of the federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are in Vienna, Austria.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA’s anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 49,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.

About Infront

Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, is a leading sports marketing company managing a comprehensive portfolio of top properties. Infront covers all aspects of successful sporting events, including the distribution of media rights, sponsorship, media production, event operation and digital solutions. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Infront has a team of around 1,000 staff working from 43 offices across more than 14 countries, delivering approximately 4,000 event days of top class sport around the world every year.

Photo © Eva Manhart