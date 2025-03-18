Saugstrup's game: “A 21:20 win can also be a good game”

Having extraordinary attackers like Mathias Gidsel or Simon Pytlick in his team, Saugstrup does not mind that they shine brighter. “I can only say good things about them, they deserve to be in the spotlight. The things they do are simply extraordinary.”
Saugstrup says defence is a team effort.
“It is always about cooperation. Cooperation in the middle block, cooperation with the goalkeeper. You always need to know where your goalkeeper prefers to get the shots. You always have to give him a positive feeling that everything works well in this cooperation.”
On club level, Saugstrup has only played for two senior teams, Aalborg, until the EHF FINAL4 2021, and from then on at SC Magdeburg, where he is now contracted until 2029. In 2023, he was a core part of Magdeburg’s EHF Champions League triumph.
But who is his favourite defensive team mate at club and national team level?
“There are so many, like Oscar Bergendahl or Christian O’Sullivan at Magdeburg, Simon Hald or Lukas Jørgensen in the Danish team. But one definitely stands out: Henrik Møllgaard. I learnt so much from him at Aalborg, and when we play together, one knows exactly what the other is doing. We share the same idea of playing in defence. With him, it fits perfectly,” Saugstrup says.