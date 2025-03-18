Saugstrup's game: “A 21:20 win can also be a good game”

At a certain point, you have to take an important decision: which sport to continue? For young Magnus Saugstrup it was a decision between football, handball and badminton. Like his parents and his siblings he opted for handball.

“It was fun, I had a certain talent and I spent so many hours in the arena every weekend,” Saugstrup, who was born in Aalborg, looks back on his early days. When he was six years old, he joined the local club Nøvling IF “this classic little club with teams for boys and girls in all age groups”.

After he changed school and two hours of handball per week were added to the timetable, his love for the sport turned into the will to go all the way. At the age of 15, Saugstrup moved to the youth system of top side Aalborg Håndbold.

But until then, he was a centre back, “not the best”, as he admits today. When his youth team lacked a line player, he changed position.