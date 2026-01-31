Denmark and Germany meet again — with EHF EURO title at stake

After losing the final against France at the EHF EURO 2024, Denmark will have another go at the title when they face Germany for the second time at the 2026 edition. The finalists played each other in the main round just six days ago.

16 years after their first bronze EHF EURO medal, Iceland have the opportunity to match this result on Sunday, but they will have to overcome Croatia, who target their seventh piece of EURO silverware overall. The two teams also faced each other earlier this week in the main round.

FINAL

Sunday 1 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 12-2-9