Denmark and Germany meet again — with EHF EURO title at stake
There is just one day of competition left at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 — and it promises the most excitement. On Sunday, the title and bronze medal will be decided on Herning.
It's a completely different game to the main round — now it's about a medal. Of course, it was also important in the main round because every point counted towards the semi-finals. They are a very good team with top players in every position. It will be a big challenge.
These games, for bronze medals, are often decided by the mentality and not only on handball. It’s always hard to recover from a loss in the semi-final. Both teams don’t really want to play this game but, in the meantime, a medal is still something important. I think it would be fantastic to win a medal — it would show that Iceland are a team who is able to fight for the best positions.