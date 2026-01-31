12:05

While we wait for quotes from Germany, who were next up in the media call, this is a nice clip from last night. Every Player of the Match signs a ball and throws it into the crowd for a lucky fan to catch; this is the moment when Mathias Gidsel threw his after the semi-final win.







11:30

Iceland were second up in the media calls, and they spoke a lot about the need to find the mental strength and motivation to get back up after a defeat and go back to play for the bronze medal.

Iceland head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson said: “We have been building this team for a couple of years now, and I guess a medal would be a way to validate what we did across the last years. I remember when we won the medal at the EURO in 2010, and it was an important thing for handball in Iceland. Winning a medal for us is be a huge motivation.”

Left wing Bjarki Már Elisson added: “We are a mentally very strong team, we showed that many times in the past already. We have to dig deep within ourselves to find something that is a big motivation enough, and that’s the bronze medal. Our team is not used to medals, so I think the motivation to get one is already enough.”

Centre back Gísli Kristjánsson, who looked exhausted and devastated last night when he came back to the arena to see family and friends, said: "Our legs are sore, the head is also hurting and we have to recover quick. Croatia are a very physical team, huge fighters, but we also are fighters, so I expect one last tough game.”