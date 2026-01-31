Live blog: Build-up for Sunday's finale begins

EHF / Joanne Harris
31 January 2026, 10:00

After the highs of Friday night's semi-finals, the last four teams in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 have Saturday to prepare for one last game.

Saturday 31 January

12:15

Denmark and Germany met about 18 months ago at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final, when Denmark took a huge 39:21 win. They also met last week, in the main round, with Denmark winning 31:26. Germany rested a few players on Monday who are expected to be in tomorrow's squad, and from their media call quotes they're clearly feeling confident. 

Right back Renārs Uščins revealed: "We woke up today with a very good feeling. We're looking forward to the big game; we've earned it because we've already beaten so many big teams. So we want to reward ourselves with a good performance."

He also looked back at the EHF EURO 2024, when Germany lost 26:29 to Denmark in Cologne in the semi-final, noting: "We're not the favourites, but the Danes could be under pressure. We experienced that in 2024, when we were almost always the favourites in front of a sold-out crowd. It's not that easy. And there can definitely be pressure: everyone expects Denmark to win the title. We want a close game in the 50th minute, then anything can happen."

12:05

While we wait for quotes from Germany, who were next up in the media call, this is a nice clip from last night. Every Player of the Match signs a ball and throws it into the crowd for a lucky fan to catch; this is the moment when Mathias Gidsel threw his after the semi-final win.

 


11:30

Iceland were second up in the media calls, and they spoke a lot about the need to find the mental strength and motivation to get back up after a defeat and go back to play for the bronze medal.

Iceland head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson said: “We have been building this team for a couple of years now, and I guess a medal would be a way to validate what we did across the last years. I remember when we won the medal at the EURO in 2010, and it was an important thing for handball in Iceland. Winning a medal for us is be a huge motivation.”

Left wing Bjarki Már Elisson added: “We are a mentally very strong team, we showed that many times in the past already. We have to dig deep within ourselves to find something that is a big motivation enough, and that’s the bronze medal. Our team is not used to medals, so I think the motivation to get one is already enough.”

Centre back Gísli Kristjánsson, who looked exhausted and devastated last night when he came back to the arena to see family and friends, said: "Our legs are sore, the head is also hurting and we have to recover quick. Croatia are a very physical team, huge fighters, but we also are fighters, so I expect one last tough game.”

11:00

Croatia were first up for their media call to talk about last night's semi-final defeat, and tomorrow's game against Iceland.

Head coach Dagur Sigurdsson said of tomorrow's game, which comes after the two met in the main round: “It is a completely new match. We beat them last year, now in Malmö, we always have a new situation at every new match. Some players miss, some players come and there are always special points, especially when the matches are that close.”

Left back Marko Mamić added: “We have to try to make fewer mistakes in attack, run back quickly and be stable and compact at the back against Iceland's one-on-one situations. Then we have a chance.”

10:35

You've probably seen that meme that's been going around where people post pictures of their lives in 2016 and compare to 2026. Well, Germany had a great reason to compare last night - in 2016, they also reached the EHF EURO final, and went on to win. Rune Dahmke, Andreas Wolff and Jannik Kohlbacher were all part of both teams. But will history fully repeat itself this year? We'll find out tomorrow!

 

 

10:00

Welcome to the live blog on the last rest day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 - except there's still a lot going on! The final media call is about to start at the Jyske Bank Boxen, and we'll bring you the best quotes as they come in. Meanwhile 'The Spin' is going live at the media call and you can watch on YouTube!

