Kiel in quarter-finals; Porto and Plock set up crucial last clash

In group B, FC Porto held on to their hopes for a play-off spot with a 32:30 win against RK Celje Pivovarna Laško. Orlen Wisla Plock drew 32:32 with GOG to be one point ahead before their direct duel for the last spot with Porto.

THW Kiel won the thriller in Szeged to become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals – the biggest gap in an equal second half was two goals

Aalborg did not do more than they had to to take the points in Bitola

Szeged remain fifth in group A, with sixth-placed Zagreb set to play Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday

in group B, Plock showed a great comeback, taking an extremely important point from GOG

Pelister and Celje remain on zero points

GROUP A

OTP Bank-PICK Szeged (HUN) vs THW Kiel (GER) 27:28 (14:16)

With their ninth win in 13 matches, THW Kiel qualified for the quarter-finals – and are very close to winning the group, while OTP Bank-PICK Szeged still have to wait for their ticket to the play-offs. The visitors turned a 4:6 deficit with a 5:0 run and continued to lead until the break. The biggest gap in the first half was four goals at 12:8, with Kiel’s Swedish left back Eric Johansson proving his firepower with four goals before the break. But the hosts struck back, boosted by current Champions League top scorer Mario Sostaric, who was on fire again. The match was on the edge throughout the second half as Kiel took the lead and Szeged levelled. Eight minutes before the end, the hosts managed to break the spell to take their first lead in 40 minutes at 25:24. In the last two minutes, THW turned the page again, when Johansson and Nikola Bilyk secured the win and the ticket to the quarter-finals. Johansson and Sostaric were top scorers with eight goals each.