Denmark crush Spain in EHF EURO Cup opener
In their debut match in the EHF EURO Cup, Denmark downed Spain 39:31 on Wednesday night, a kind of revenge for their 29:25 semi-final defeat at the EHF EURO 2022 in January. Denmark were constantly ahead against Spain, helped by eight goals from Mathias Gidsel upon his return to the national team.
EHF EURO CUP 2024:
Denmark vs Spain 39:31 (19:16)
After Spain had won the first edition of the EHF EURO Cup in 2018/19 and finished third two years later, they were defeated at the start of the latest edition an unexpected clear way. From the 8:4 in minute 11, the hosts and defending world champions had the match under control and became fully dominant after the break. The 26:18, scored by GOG’s youngster Simon Pytlick, meant the early decision in minute 40.
Despite a strong performance of right back Dani Dujshebaev and wing Kauldi Odriozola (five goals each), the Spaniards were only the playing ball of the Danes, who kept going at full speed until the end. The EHF EURO Cup continues with Germany vs Sweden on Thursday; on Saturday, Spain host Germany and Sweden take in Denmark in a Scandinavian derby in round 2.
KEY STAT: Mathias Gidsel led with eight goals for Denmark - exactly the margin in the final score of the match