Denmark crush Spain in EHF EURO Cup opener

EHF EURO CUP 2024:

Denmark vs Spain 39:31 (19:16)

After Spain had won the first edition of the EHF EURO Cup in 2018/19 and finished third two years later, they were defeated at the start of the latest edition an unexpected clear way. From the 8:4 in minute 11, the hosts and defending world champions had the match under control and became fully dominant after the break. The 26:18, scored by GOG’s youngster Simon Pytlick, meant the early decision in minute 40.

🇩🇰 @dhf_haandbold remind us they are always a threat, even when on the attack nice and easy...A great assist from @mikkelhansen24 for Magnus Saugstrup to finish off 🙌#ehfeurocup2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/7yLyYe93hA — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

Despite a strong performance of right back Dani Dujshebaev and wing Kauldi Odriozola (five goals each), the Spaniards were only the playing ball of the Danes, who kept going at full speed until the end. The EHF EURO Cup continues with Germany vs Sweden on Thursday; on Saturday, Spain host Germany and Sweden take in Denmark in a Scandinavian derby in round 2.

KEY STAT: Mathias Gidsel led with eight goals for Denmark - exactly the margin in the final score of the match