Home sides secure wins as qualifiers throw off
There was little trouble the favourites had to navigate in the first six matches of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers on Wednesday evening. Teams like Serbia, Hungary or Croatia all sealed clear wins. Montenegro, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic followed suit, as there is little room for mistake in the eight groups in the competition.
GROUP 2
Serbia vs Finland 34:24 (19:11)
Serbia threw off their EHF EURO Qualifiers campaign with a win for the seventh time in eight tries, dominating Finland, 34:24. Toni Gerona’s side started with a 10:4 run and never looked back, cruising to a commanding win, one of their biggest in history in this phase of the competition. Only two players who featured have failed to score, goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev and left wing Milos Grozdanic, as Serbia truly showed a well-rounded brand of handball. This was their 30th win in 49 games played in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and also their first-ever win against Finland. The Scandinavian side has now lost 12 games in a row in the Qualification Phase 2 of the EHF EURO.
GROUP 3
Czech Republic vs Estonia 31:23 (17:13)
The hosts started their campaign with a win for the third time in a row, having always qualified the previous times. While this might be a good omen for coach Xavier Sabate, the painful loss of missing the World Championship still stands and the work needed to mould the team into his thinking will take some time. There were growing pains in attack, but the defence really shined, conceding only 23 goals and forcing 11 turnovers from Estonia. The turning point of the game was an 11:4 run for the hosts, which spanned over 20 minutes in the second half, a trademark one for a team coached by Sabate.
Czech head coach Xavier Sabate: "The first half was a little more passive defensively from out side but the second half was fantastic. It was very active, we provoked a lot of mistakes. Also both of our goalies were fantastic. I'm really happy with the work of the guys and the atmosphere in the arena which was great."
Estonia head coach Lars Thomas Sivertsson: "We are very proud of our performance. Today we had a very young nine-metre line, that was a good experience for the future, especially when they had to play under that pressure from the Czech team."
GROUP 5
Croatia vs Greece 33:25 (18:13)
For the 10th time in 11 participations in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, Croatia threw off their quest with a win, albeit it was not such a straightforward success as many were expecting. With experienced players like backs Luka Cindric and Domagoj Duvnjak in the roster, Croatia used an 8:2 run between the 26th and the 36th minutes to create the decisive gap that brought them their fourth win in history against Greece. Eventually, the hosts clinched a 33:25 win, their 47th in history in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, 16 less than in the final tournament of the EURO.
The most important thing is that we have won two points in this great atmosphere of Novi Sad. Tonight, some players from the junior selection had the chance to play; they are very good players and they need to have the possibility to play with the senior team. And we are happy to have these young players with us.
GROUP 6
Switzerland vs Georgia 24:23 (15:12)
Trying to go for it in his last hurrah, back Andre Schmid led the line once again for Switzerland, as the 39-year-old Switzerland captain added eight goals to his 1,007-goal tally for the national team. It was not an easy match for Switzerland, with Georgia constantly clinging from two or three-goal deficits, even cutting the gap to a single goal in the last minute, thanks to a seven-goal outing from young talent Giorgi Tskhovrebadze. Eventually, the home side relied on their experience and sealed a 24:23 win, handing Georgia their 50th in their 65 EHF EURO Qualifiers so far.
Switerland goalkeeper Nikola Portner: "We defended well, but it didn't work out that way in attack. The goal was two points and we achieved that. That is what counts, even if we imagined it differently. Now we take the positives with us and also analyse the negatives, so that we can also be successful in Lithuania on Sunday."
Hungary vs Lithuania 36:23 (20:13)
In Chema Rodriguez’s third official game as Hungary coach, his team provided a superb start, which was the building block of their clear 36:23 win against Lithuania. Goalkeeper Roland Mikler shined with eight saves for a 66% efficiency in the first 20 minutes, while backs Richard Bodo Mate Lekai and Zoltan Szita combined for 11 goals to propel Hungary to an unassailable 20:13 lead at the break. It was Hungary’s largest win with Rodriguez on the bench, a good omen for the Spanish coach who aims to write history for his side. Hungary scored their largest number of goals in the EHF EURO Qualifiers since January 2005, when they put 42 past Italy in a 42:27 win.
Hungary head coach Chema Rodriguez: We are satisfied with the final result, but moreover with the way we played today. All of our players were focused and tried to give their maximum, either in attack or defence. This was an important first step for us in the series, and I hope we will continue the qualifiers with this kind of team spirit.
GROUP 7
Montenegro vs Kosovo 29:20 (15:9)
Montenegro built most of their advantage through a superb first half from left wing Milos Vujovic, who scored seven goals in the first 30 minutes, two less than the entire Kosovo team. The gap only grew in the second half, even to 12 goals, but Montenegro failed to secure their largest win in history in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, missing the record by only five goals, with the 41:27 win against Finland in 2007 still holding strong. It was a great start of the group for Montenegro, who will be looking to their fifth EHF EURO final tournament in a row, a streak dating back to 2014.