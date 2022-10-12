Home sides secure wins as qualifiers throw off

GROUP 2

Serbia vs Finland 34:24 (19:11)

Serbia threw off their EHF EURO Qualifiers campaign with a win for the seventh time in eight tries, dominating Finland, 34:24. Toni Gerona’s side started with a 10:4 run and never looked back, cruising to a commanding win, one of their biggest in history in this phase of the competition. Only two players who featured have failed to score, goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev and left wing Milos Grozdanic, as Serbia truly showed a well-rounded brand of handball. This was their 30th win in 49 games played in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and also their first-ever win against Finland. The Scandinavian side has now lost 12 games in a row in the Qualification Phase 2 of the EHF EURO.

What a season he's been having in the #ehfcl — and Uros Borzas is clearly ready to bring that form for 🇷🇸 @rssrbije with goals like this one 🔥 #ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/099gkg8zO3 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

GROUP 3

Czech Republic vs Estonia 31:23 (17:13)

The hosts started their campaign with a win for the third time in a row, having always qualified the previous times. While this might be a good omen for coach Xavier Sabate, the painful loss of missing the World Championship still stands and the work needed to mould the team into his thinking will take some time. There were growing pains in attack, but the defence really shined, conceding only 23 goals and forcing 11 turnovers from Estonia. The turning point of the game was an 11:4 run for the hosts, which spanned over 20 minutes in the second half, a trademark one for a team coached by Sabate.

Czech head coach Xavier Sabate: "The first half was a little more passive defensively from out side but the second half was fantastic. It was very active, we provoked a lot of mistakes. Also both of our goalies were fantastic. I'm really happy with the work of the guys and the atmosphere in the arena which was great."

Estonia head coach Lars Thomas Sivertsson: "We are very proud of our performance. Today we had a very young nine-metre line, that was a good experience for the future, especially when they had to play under that pressure from the Czech team."

RESULT: It's a clear win for Czech Republic as the final buzzer sounds 👇



🇨🇿Czech Republic vs 🇪🇪Estonia 31:23



Below, enjoy a top save from Tomas Mrkva leading to a superb goal at a critical point as Czech Republic took control 💪🏻 #ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/86H8XdKi8G — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

GROUP 5

Croatia vs Greece 33:25 (18:13)

For the 10th time in 11 participations in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, Croatia threw off their quest with a win, albeit it was not such a straightforward success as many were expecting. With experienced players like backs Luka Cindric and Domagoj Duvnjak in the roster, Croatia used an 8:2 run between the 26th and the 36th minutes to create the decisive gap that brought them their fourth win in history against Greece. Eventually, the hosts clinched a 33:25 win, their 47th in history in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, 16 less than in the final tournament of the EURO.