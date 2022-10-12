Iceland, North Macedonia start with big wins

GROUP 3

Iceland vs Israel 36:21 (16:10)

Since 1992, Israel have not won a single point against Iceland. And in all EHF EURO Qualifiers since 2014, the 'Vikings' had beaten them by at least 10 goals. Both series continued on Wednesday night. Though Iceland had to replace EHF EURO 2022 top scorer Omar Ingi Magnusson due to private reasons, the hosts did not have any problems, as two non-related Kristjanssons stepped in: Kristjan Orn (7 goals) and Gisli (6) topped the list of 13 Icelandic goal scorers. The hosts pulled ahead to a clear 12:5 lead and then easily extended the gap without having to give it their all to go 10 up for the first time at 21:11 in minute 35, and ultimately gain the biggest win of all matches on Wednesday.

Israel head coach Dragan Djukic: "Of course, there are gaps between the two teams, but I think not as big as the score showed. The important thing is we tried to show what we can do, and now we know better what we need to do for the next match."

Tricky, tricky 💫 Yoav Lumbroso serves up a superb goal for 🇮🇱 Israel 🙌#ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/Nd4vUhGAOj — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

GROUP 4

Ukraine vs Faroe Islands 29:25 (18:14)

A total of 13 saves by goalkeeper Anton Terekhov and nine goals of Ihor Turchenko paved the way for a successful Ukrainian start of their qualifiers' campaign in Aschaffenburg, Germany. But Faroe Islands, who had to replace their top star Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, showed a brave performance, but like in the two matches of the EHF EURO 2020 qualification, did not take a point. Ukraine pulled ahead to 12:8, kept this distance until the break, but then were challenged when the visitors came as close as one goal several times. Ultimately, Zakhar Denysov sealed the deal as he scored for 25:21 with five minutes left.

Faroe Islands coach Peter Bredorffs-Larsen: "We met a good Ukrainian team today, which played with a great heart. We lacked accuracy and were unable to turn the match our way."