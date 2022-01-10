Denmark dream big two years after shock early exit

Denmark won the World Championship in 2019 and again in 2021. And in-between? They had their worst showing at an EHF EURO in the team’s history (apart from their non-qualification in 1998), slumping to an unprecedented preliminary-round exit at the 2020 tournament.

But this was just the occasional mishap for Denmark, as they have won another world title and Olympic silver since. Make no mistake: They arrive at the EHF EURO 2022 as one of the main candidates for gold, which would mark their first European title in 10 years.

Main facts:

reached the final tournament by placing first in EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers group 7, winning five matches but losing in North Macedonia in March 2021;

North Macedonia are also opponents for Denmark at the final tournament, as they share preliminary round group 1 with Slovenia and Montenegro;

have won the title twice, in 2008 and 2012, but had their worst finish at a final tournament in 2020 when they went home after the preliminary round.

Main question: Can a debacle like in 2020 happen again?

The reasons for Denmark’s failure at the last EHF EURO were various. The fact that the team had already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, unlike many of their opponents, surely played a part. And other powerhouses have also failed to win the European title in an Olympic year, like France.

While 2020 proved that nothing can be taken for granted at the EHF EURO, even for the biggest teams, another slip-up for Denmark seems unlikely. The generation of Lars Christiansen and Kasper Hvidt needed three attempts – and three third-place finishes – before finally winning the trophy in 2008. The current generation, led by the likes of Jacob Holm, Lasse Andersson or Kevin Møller, wants to trophy rather sooner than later.

Under the spotlight: Mathias Gidsel

The sky seems the limit for the 22-year-old Mathias Gidsel. Drafted for the World Championship 2021 after just two international games, the left-hander delivered a masterclass in Egypt, finding his way into the All-star Team.

The GOG player, set to join Füchse Berlin next season, backed up his performance with another excellent showing at the Olympics in the summer, and with his club in the EHF European League Men, where he has already netted 59 times this season.

Gidsel has been learning quick and there is no reason he won’t be one of the leading players at the EHF EURO 2022.

Did you know?

Since moving past Lars Christiansen in 2018, Mikkel Hansen is Denmark’s best scorer in EHF EURO history. Coming into the 2022 tournament, Hansen’s tally stands at 213 goals – still 65 short of the all-time record set by now retired Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson. However, between Hansen and Sigurdsson is a teammate of the Danish player at Paris Saint-Germain HB: Nikola Karabatic, on 264 goals. Will the new record holder stand up at EHF EURO 2022?

What the numbers say

Three. That is the number of players in Denmark’s squad who are playing in the Danish league this season: GOG right back Mathias Gidsel and the Aalborg duo of line player Rene Antonsen and left back Henrik Møllgaard. Most of their teammates are with German Bundesliga sides.

In comparison, six of 20 French players are playing abroad, and 10 of 18 Spanish players.

Past achievements

EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 14

Winners (2): 2008, 2012

Runners-up (1): 2014

Third (3): 2002, 2004, 2006

Fourth (2): 1994, 2018