Karabatic and Gille can make history together

Sweden still dominate the records of multiple Men’s EHF EURO winners, although the ‘Three Crowns’ won their last trophy almost 20 years ago. A total of five Swedish players featured in all four of the teams to win gold in 1994, 1998, 2000 and 2002. Sweden are also still the first, last and only team to become European champions on home ground – in 2002.

A total of seven different coaches have steered their teams to EHF EURO glory, and again a Swede is on top of the table: Bengt Johansson, who gave his name to the ‘Bengan Boys’, is four-time champion.

In the 2022 tournament another Frenchman could make a different kind of history: Guillaume Gille, who was twice European champion on court, has the chance of becoming the first to take gold as a coach too.

Ljubomir Vranjes has the same goal. He was three times a winner as a player with Sweden and now hopes for gold as Slovenia’s coach, after steering the team to the EHF EURO 2020 semi-finals. To date, only one coach has ever won the EHF EURO for a team that is not his home country: Icelander Dagur Sigurdsson in 2016 with Germany.